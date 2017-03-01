Trump addresses Congress
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo
An audience member wears an American flag hijab. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo
Democratic women in white listen as President Donald Trump addresses the U.S. Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump addresses Congress. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, applauds with Ivanka Trump after being mentioned by President Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump addresses Congress. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
Carol Bumiller watches as President Donald Trump speaks to congress during a Pinellas County Republican Party watch party in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
President Donald Trump speaks in front of Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Megan Crowley listens as President Donald Trump addresses the U.S. Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sen. Bernie Sanders applauds as President Donald Trump addresses the U.S. Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police officer widow Susan Oliver (R) embraces daughter Jenny during U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo
Maureen Scalia, the widow of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, acknowledges applause after being mentioned by President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Diners watch as President Donald Trump speaks to congress during a Pinellas County Republican Party watch party in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
U.S. Supreme Court Justices listen as President Donald Trump addresses Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Jamiel Shaw, Sr. (C), the father of the late Jamiel Scott Jr., who was shot by an alleged illegal immigrant, is applauded after being mentioned by President Donald Trump during his speech to Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the podium. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Beverly Hopper of Pine Grove, California, attends a protest rally against President Donald Trump in the rain outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives at the podium. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Student Denisha Merriweather is applauded after being mentioned by President Donald Trump during his speech to Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress - Washington, U.S. - 28/02/17 - U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after speaking. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Mike Pence points with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rebecca Wood and Charlie Wood, 4, attend a protest rally against President Donald Trump in the rain outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
