Pictures | Tue Feb 28, 2017 | 10:55pm EST

Trump addresses Congress

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An audience member wears an American flag hijab. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Democratic women in white listen as President Donald Trump addresses the U.S. Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump addresses Congress. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, applauds with Ivanka Trump after being mentioned by President Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump addresses Congress. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Carol Bumiller watches as President Donald Trump speaks to congress during a Pinellas County Republican Party watch party in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks in front of Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Megan Crowley listens as President Donald Trump addresses the U.S. Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Sen. Bernie Sanders applauds as President Donald Trump addresses the U.S. Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Police officer widow Susan Oliver (R) embraces daughter Jenny during U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Maureen Scalia, the widow of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, acknowledges applause after being mentioned by President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Diners watch as President Donald Trump speaks to congress during a Pinellas County Republican Party watch party in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
U.S. Supreme Court Justices listen as President Donald Trump addresses Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Jamiel Shaw, Sr. (C), the father of the late Jamiel Scott Jr., who was shot by an alleged illegal immigrant, is applauded after being mentioned by President Donald Trump during his speech to Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the podium. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Beverly Hopper of Pine Grove, California, attends a protest rally against President Donald Trump in the rain outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives at the podium. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Student Denisha Merriweather is applauded after being mentioned by President Donald Trump during his speech to Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
U.S. President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress - Washington, U.S. - 28/02/17 - U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after speaking. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence points with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Rebecca Wood and Charlie Wood, 4, attend a protest rally against President Donald Trump in the rain outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

Next Slideshows

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

Two separate float accidents have injured dozens during the famed Sambadrome parades in Rio de Janeiro.

Feb 28 2017
Battle in the streets of Mosul

Battle in the streets of Mosul

Terrified civilians flee fighting in western Mosul, often under Islamic State militant fire, as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battle their way within firing range of...

Feb 28 2017
Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

Israeli police begin removing settlers and hundreds of supporters from nine houses built illegally on privately owned Palestinian land in the occupied West...

Feb 28 2017
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

Feb 28 2017

