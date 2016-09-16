Trump and the media
Reporters yell questions at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump after he stated that he believes U.S. President Barack Obama was born in the United States at a campaign event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., September...more
A media member gets off a media charter plane following Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Akron, Ohio, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Secret Service member uses a metal detector wand on a member of the media in the basement before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's Republican Leadership Initiative round table meeting at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New...more
Reuters photographer Mike Blake (R) chats to a man at a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The media sit in buggies as they wait for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the golf course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump jokes with host Joe Scarborough after an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe cable television show at Java Joe's CoffeeHouse in Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Press passes rest on a table inside of The Trump Museum near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) puts his finger in front of his mouth and tells former Governor Jeb Bush (L) to "be quiet" as journalists watch the debate on monitors in the media filing center during the Republican...more
A media member covering Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes a photo of a rainbow on the tarmac in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A TV crew walks past a lighthouse after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gave a press conference at Turnberry Golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An NBC tripod sits without a camera ahead of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's event at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa, Iowa, January 9, 2016. Trump has criticized the press at a number of events for not panning cameras to show...more
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks with the media in the spin room after the Republican U.S. candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris...more
An anti Republican presidential candidiate Donald Trump advertisement plays on a media bus in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Media that cover Republican nominee Donald Trump get off a charter plane in Teterboro, New Jersey, August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A member of the media waits inside as he is checked by security at an event for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Bethpage, New York, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
