Trump California rally unrest
Sheriffs on horseback and police break up a group of demonstrators outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A demonstrator climbs a traffic light outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators sit in front of a line of police in riot gear outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police on horseback and in riot gear pass by a damaged police car as they break up a demonstration outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators dance in the street outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police in riot gear arrive to break-up a demonstration outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police on horseback force a demonstrator away from a rally point outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police in riot gear arrive to break-up a demonstration outside of Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators dance in the street outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police in riot gear arrive to break-up a demonstration outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators dance in the street outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators gather outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police in riot gear form a line to begin to break up a group of protesters, one with a Mexican flag, outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A demonstrator wears a mask outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police in riot gear arrive to break-up a demonstration outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police in riot gear form a line to break up a group of protesters, one of whom is carrying a Mexican flag, outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sheriffs on horseback and police break-up a group of demonstrators outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Inside the bombed MSF Afghan hospital
The Pentagon will punish 16 over last year's accidental bombing of an Afghan hospital run by MSF.
El Nino drought hits Africa
People face hunger in large parts of Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern.
Man in panda suit shot after bomb threat
A man wearing a white panda suit who allegedly made a bomb threat at Fox Television's Baltimore affiliate was shot and wounded by police.
Islamic State tunnels
Tunnels used by Islamic State militants in Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.