Pictures | Fri Apr 29, 2016 | 11:50am EDT

Trump California rally unrest

Sheriffs on horseback and police break up a group of demonstrators outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A demonstrator climbs a traffic light outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Demonstrators sit in front of a line of police in riot gear outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police on horseback and in riot gear pass by a damaged police car as they break up a demonstration outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Demonstrators dance in the street outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police in riot gear arrive to break-up a demonstration outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police on horseback force a demonstrator away from a rally point outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police in riot gear arrive to break-up a demonstration outside of Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Demonstrators dance in the street outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police in riot gear arrive to break-up a demonstration outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Demonstrators dance in the street outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Demonstrators gather outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police in riot gear form a line to begin to break up a group of protesters, one with a Mexican flag, outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A demonstrator wears a mask outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police in riot gear arrive to break-up a demonstration outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police in riot gear form a line to break up a group of protesters, one of whom is carrying a Mexican flag, outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Sheriffs on horseback and police break-up a group of demonstrators outside Donald Trump's campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
