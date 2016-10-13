Trump fortune telling machine
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, October 12, 2016. A Zoltar machine in the likeness of Donald Trump tells New Yorkers that it sees racial profiling and economic recession...more
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine became a social media hit after it popped up around the city, including in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower, the News Corp headquarters...more
A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine tells people that they "look poor" and that they should let a "rich puppet tell their future". When a button is pushed it prints out a card with a...more
A Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine stands on the street in Columbus Circle. "He sounds just like him. He is doing a really good job," New Yorker Jeff Kahn told Reuters. "I just got a ticket, it says 'Many surprises await you in the future...more
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. While the machine was entertaining, Royda Urey said that it sounded similar to the real presidential candidate. "It's not...more
A small card rests in a pocket inside of a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. The machine also has a Twitter account called All-Seeing Trump and urges users to tweet about him under the hashtag...more
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. Jordan Suleinan was impressed by the physical similarities. "It's really accurate. It has the squint that he does just right....more
A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. According to local media it was built by four artists from Brooklyn who wished to stay anonymous. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man photographs a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two men remove a covering from a Trump-themed fortune telling machine that was placed on the street in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
