Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 13, 2016 | 12:25pm EDT

Trump fortune telling machine

The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, October 12, 2016. A Zoltar machine in the likeness of Donald Trump tells New Yorkers that it sees racial profiling and economic recession in their near future. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, October 12, 2016. A Zoltar machine in the likeness of Donald Trump tells New Yorkers that it sees racial profiling and economic recession...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, October 12, 2016. A Zoltar machine in the likeness of Donald Trump tells New Yorkers that it sees racial profiling and economic recession in their near future. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine became a social media hit after it popped up around the city, including in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower, the News Corp headquarters and the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine became a social media hit after it popped up around the city, including in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower, the News Corp headquarters...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine became a social media hit after it popped up around the city, including in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower, the News Corp headquarters and the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 15
A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine tells people that they "look poor" and that they should let a "rich puppet tell their future". When a button is pushed it prints out a card with a "misfortune". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine tells people that they "look poor" and that they should let a "rich puppet tell their future". When a button is pushed it prints out a card with a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. The machine tells people that they "look poor" and that they should let a "rich puppet tell their future". When a button is pushed it prints out a card with a "misfortune". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 15
A Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine stands on the street in Columbus Circle. "He sounds just like him. He is doing a really good job," New Yorker Jeff Kahn told Reuters. "I just got a ticket, it says 'Many surprises await you in the future such as racial profiling and economic recession.' It's pretty funny," he added. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine stands on the street in Columbus Circle. "He sounds just like him. He is doing a really good job," New Yorker Jeff Kahn told Reuters. "I just got a ticket, it says 'Many surprises await you in the future...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine stands on the street in Columbus Circle. "He sounds just like him. He is doing a really good job," New Yorker Jeff Kahn told Reuters. "I just got a ticket, it says 'Many surprises await you in the future such as racial profiling and economic recession.' It's pretty funny," he added. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. While the machine was entertaining, Royda Urey said that it sounded similar to the real presidential candidate. "It's not inaccurate what he is saying." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. While the machine was entertaining, Royda Urey said that it sounded similar to the real presidential candidate. "It's not...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. While the machine was entertaining, Royda Urey said that it sounded similar to the real presidential candidate. "It's not inaccurate what he is saying." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 15
A small card rests in a pocket inside of a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. The machine also has a Twitter account called All-Seeing Trump and urges users to tweet about him under the hashtag #trumpspeaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A small card rests in a pocket inside of a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. The machine also has a Twitter account called All-Seeing Trump and urges users to tweet about him under the hashtag...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A small card rests in a pocket inside of a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. The machine also has a Twitter account called All-Seeing Trump and urges users to tweet about him under the hashtag #trumpspeaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. Jordan Suleinan was impressed by the physical similarities. "It's really accurate. It has the squint that he does just right. All the orange, the little scowl, it's perfect," he said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. Jordan Suleinan was impressed by the physical similarities. "It's really accurate. It has the squint that he does just right....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. Jordan Suleinan was impressed by the physical similarities. "It's really accurate. It has the squint that he does just right. All the orange, the little scowl, it's perfect," he said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 15
A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A woman holds a ticket dispensed from a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. According to local media it was built by four artists from Brooklyn who wished to stay anonymous. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. According to local media it was built by four artists from Brooklyn who wished to stay anonymous. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street in Columbus Circle. According to local media it was built by four artists from Brooklyn who wished to stay anonymous. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 15
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 15
A man photographs a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man photographs a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A man photographs a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 15
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a Donald Trump themed fortune telling machine on the street. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 15
Two men remove a covering from a Trump-themed fortune telling machine that was placed on the street in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two men remove a covering from a Trump-themed fortune telling machine that was placed on the street in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Two men remove a covering from a Trump-themed fortune telling machine that was placed on the street in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016

Next Slideshows

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 88, said a palace statement.

Oct 13 2016
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.

Oct 13 2016
On the trail with Trump

On the trail with Trump

Behind-the-scenes at Trump rallies this week.

Oct 12 2016
Hong Kong lawmakers defy Beijing

Hong Kong lawmakers defy Beijing

Three newly elected lawmakers are barred from the legislature after using a swearing-in ceremony to raise the contentious issues of independence.

Oct 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast