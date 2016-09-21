Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 21, 2016 | 3:55pm EDT

Trump goes to church

Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 13
A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 13
Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 13
Attendees look on from the balcony as Donald Trump addresses a gathering of clergy members at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Attendees look on from the balcony as Donald Trump addresses a gathering of clergy members at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Attendees look on from the balcony as Donald Trump addresses a gathering of clergy members at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 13
Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 13
Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of clergy at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of clergy at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of clergy at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 13
Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence bow their heads in prayer before addressing pastors at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence bow their heads in prayer before addressing pastors at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence bow their heads in prayer before addressing pastors at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 13
Donald Trump speaks to a small group at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump speaks to a small group at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Donald Trump speaks to a small group at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

Next Slideshows

Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

Migrants from African countries are rescued from an overcrowded dinghy off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Sep 21 2016
Ash clouds of Turrialba

Ash clouds of Turrialba

Ash pours from the Turrialba volcano in Costa Rica.

Sep 21 2016
Oklahoma police shooting of Terence Crutcher

Oklahoma police shooting of Terence Crutcher

The shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, by Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby after his vehicle broke down was the latest in a series of fatal shootings...

Sep 21 2016
Anger over North Carolina police shooting

Anger over North Carolina police shooting

Protests erupt after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sep 21 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast