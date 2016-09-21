Trump goes to church
Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Attendees look on from the balcony as Donald Trump addresses a gathering of clergy members at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of clergy at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence bow their heads in prayer before addressing pastors at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks to a small group at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy
Migrants from African countries are rescued from an overcrowded dinghy off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea.
Ash clouds of Turrialba
Ash pours from the Turrialba volcano in Costa Rica.
Oklahoma police shooting of Terence Crutcher
The shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, by Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby after his vehicle broke down was the latest in a series of fatal shootings...
Anger over North Carolina police shooting
Protests erupt after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.