Trump goes to Washington

Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Paul Ryan shows Melania Trump and Donald Trump the Mall from the Speaker's Balcony on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Barack Obama meets with Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up sign as he walks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Onlookers hoping to get a view of Donald Trump stand on a balcony of the Old Executive Office Building next to the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan Vice-President elect Mike Pence on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Congressional pages react after Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walked past them to meet at the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Barack Obama meets with Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walk together to meet in McConnell's office at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Onlookers hoping to get a view of Donald Trump stand outside the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Barack Obama meets with Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Donald Trump answers questions as his wife Melania Trump and Mitch McConnell watch on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Donald Trump's Director of Security Keith Schiller (L), his Director of Advance Operations George Gigicos (C) and Trump's son in law Jared Kushner (R) walk up the White House driveway beside the South Lawn as they arrive for a meeting with President Obama at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Paul Ryan shows Melania Trump, Donald Trump, and Mike Pence the Mall from the Speaker's Balcony on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
