Trump goes to Washington

Donald Trump's Director of Security Keith Schiller (L), his Director of Advance Operations George Gigicos (C) and Trump's son in law Jared Kushner (R) walk up the White House driveway beside the South Lawn as they arrive for a meeting with President Obama at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

