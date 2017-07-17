Trump golf course hosts Women's Open
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World...
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack
Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.
Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list
Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest," an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack
Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.
Wildfires rage across California
Crews battled dozens of wildfires raging across California, where flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in the state so far in 2017 than a year earlier.
Dancing under water
Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.
Unlikely animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.