Trump in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump review troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron tour Napoleon Bonaparte�s Tomb at Les Invalides in Paris, France July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump walk in the courtyard as they leave after a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets U.S. First Lady Melania Trump while his wife Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
The motorcade carrying President Donald Trump arrives at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump listen to national anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron greets President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte wait at the Invalides museum in Paris before a welcoming ceremony and visit by the U.S. President Trump and the First lady. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
First lady Melania Trump visits the Necker Hospital for children in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Orly airport near Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, jailed in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power," has died of multiple organ failure after being treated for...
Inside the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States.
High temperatures and parched vegetation fuel the Alamo and Whittier Fires near California's central coast.
Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly...
