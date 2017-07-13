Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 13, 2017 | 11:10am EDT

Trump in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump review troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

1 / 15
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron tour Napoleon Bonaparte�s Tomb at Les Invalides in Paris, France July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

2 / 15
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump walk in the courtyard as they leave after a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

3 / 15
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

4 / 15
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets U.S. First Lady Melania Trump while his wife Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

5 / 15
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

6 / 15
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

7 / 15
The motorcade carrying President Donald Trump arrives at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

8 / 15
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

9 / 15
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump listen to national anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

10 / 15
French President Emmanuel Macron greets President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

11 / 15
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte wait at the Invalides museum in Paris before a welcoming ceremony and visit by the U.S. President Trump and the First lady. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

12 / 15
First lady Melania Trump visits the Necker Hospital for children in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

13 / 15
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

14 / 15
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Orly airport near Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017

15 / 15
