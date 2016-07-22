Trump in the spotlight at the RNC
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears onstage in a blaze of lights at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump speaks during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump gives two thumbs up as he arrives to speak during the final session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump pauses as he accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump gives two thumbs up as he stands in the Trump family box with his daughter Ivanka (R) awaiting the arrival onstage of his son Eric at the conclusion of former rival candidate Senator Ted Cruz's address during the third night at the...more
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump (L) greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump smiles after speaking during his walk through at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mike Pence greets Donald Trump after he arrived by helicopter at a Trump 'Friends and Family Arrival Event" for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Donald Trump stands in the Trump family box with his daughter Ivanka awaiting the arrival onstage of his son Eric at the conclusion of former rival candidate Senator Ted Cruz's address, during the third night at the Republican National Convention in...more
Donald Trump introduces his wife Melania during the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump greets his wife Melania on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump stands in the Trump family box at the conclusion of former rival Ted Cruz's address during the third night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Donald Trump greets supporters after arriving for an event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump enters the hall during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Melania Trump gestures at her husband, Donald Trump, as they leave the stage after she concluded her remarks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump reacts while talking to his son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump gestures towards his wife Melania as she speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he escorts his wife Melania after she delivered her speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
