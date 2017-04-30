Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Apr 29, 2017 | 9:50pm EDT

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
1 / 16
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2 / 16
People cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
People cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
3 / 16
President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4 / 16
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
5 / 16
A woman holds a sign as President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman holds a sign as President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A woman holds a sign as President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
6 / 16
U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
7 / 16
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8 / 16
A boy holds a President Donald Trump doll during a rally marking Trump's first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A boy holds a President Donald Trump doll during a rally marking Trump's first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A boy holds a President Donald Trump doll during a rally marking Trump's first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
9 / 16
President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
10 / 16
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
11 / 16
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence (L), leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence (L), leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence (L), leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
12 / 16
U.S. President Donald Trump waves on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. President Donald Trump waves on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump waves on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13 / 16
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
14 / 16
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tours The Ames Companies in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tours The Ames Companies in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tours The Ames Companies in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
15 / 16
President Donald Trump holds an executive order on the establishment of office of trade and manufacturing policy, alongside Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during a tour at The Ames Companies in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump holds an executive order on the establishment of office of trade and manufacturing policy, alongside Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during a tour at The Ames Companies in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump holds an executive order on the establishment of office of trade and manufacturing policy, alongside Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during a tour at The Ames Companies in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
16 / 16
