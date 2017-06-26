Trump meets Modi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump walks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to an Oval Office meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump speaks flanked by (L-R) Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) as he meets with India's Prime Minister...more
President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the Indian delegation during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump walks up the West Wing colonnade with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Modi arrives for a visit in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks up the West Wing colonnade to greet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Modi arrives for a visit in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo
Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an...
Thousands flee besieged Philippine city
Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.
Celebrating Eid
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo
Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools.
New Zealand wins America's Cup
A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter Burling becoming the youngest helmsman to secure the America's Cup.
Thousands flee besieged Philippine city
Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.
Celebrating Eid
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
London tower blocks evacuated
Residents are forced to evacuate after 34 high-rise apartment blocks failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze in London.
Landslide buries Chinese village
Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.
Glastonbury Festival
Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria
Islamic State prisoners are pardoned by a council expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city.