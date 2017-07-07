Edition:
Trump meets Putin

President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk during the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump speaks while Russia's President Vladimir Putin sits next to him. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

