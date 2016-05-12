Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 12, 2016 | 3:15pm EDT

Trump meets Republicans

A masked protester demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump was meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A masked protester demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump was meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A masked protester demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump was meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
1 / 14
Donald Trump arrives at the Republican National Committee for a meeting with Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Donald Trump arrives at the Republican National Committee for a meeting with Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Donald Trump arrives at the Republican National Committee for a meeting with Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 14
Protesters embrace during an anti-Trump rally in front of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump were meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters embrace during an anti-Trump rally in front of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump were meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Protesters embrace during an anti-Trump rally in front of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump were meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 14
Paul Ryan takes questions at a news conference after his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Paul Ryan takes questions at a news conference after his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Paul Ryan takes questions at a news conference after his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
4 / 14
Protester Ingrid Vaca demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump was meeting with Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Protester Ingrid Vaca demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump was meeting with Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Protester Ingrid Vaca demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump was meeting with Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
5 / 14
Bagpiper Ben Williams plays music to drown out protestor's (not pictured) chants outside the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters (building surrounding Williams in rear) in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Bagpiper Ben Williams plays music to drown out protestor's (not pictured) chants outside the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters (building surrounding Williams in rear) in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Bagpiper Ben Williams plays music to drown out protestor's (not pictured) chants outside the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters (building surrounding Williams in rear) in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
6 / 14
A girl walks past protesters outside the Republican National Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A girl walks past protesters outside the Republican National Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A girl walks past protesters outside the Republican National Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 14
Protestor Jonathan Jimenez yells outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Protestor Jonathan Jimenez yells outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Protestor Jonathan Jimenez yells outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
8 / 14
Protesters shout outside the Republican National Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters shout outside the Republican National Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Protesters shout outside the Republican National Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 14
Paul Ryan departs a news conference with Capitol Hill reporters following a private meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Paul Ryan departs a news conference with Capitol Hill reporters following a private meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Paul Ryan departs a news conference with Capitol Hill reporters following a private meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
10 / 14
Protesters stand near policemen outside the Republican National Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters stand near policemen outside the Republican National Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Protesters stand near policemen outside the Republican National Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 14
Seventy-eight-year-old former Democrat Cecelia Chambers, who lives in the Washington area, says she now supports Donald Trump, holds a sign supporting Trump in an alley outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington US May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Seventy-eight-year-old former Democrat Cecelia Chambers, who lives in the Washington area, says she now supports Donald Trump, holds a sign supporting Trump in an alley outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington US May 12,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Seventy-eight-year-old former Democrat Cecelia Chambers, who lives in the Washington area, says she now supports Donald Trump, holds a sign supporting Trump in an alley outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington US May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
12 / 14
Code Pink protestor Tighe Barry (C) puts on a paper mache head of Donald Trump (not pictured) at Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Code Pink protestor Tighe Barry (C) puts on a paper mache head of Donald Trump (not pictured) at Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Code Pink protestor Tighe Barry (C) puts on a paper mache head of Donald Trump (not pictured) at Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
13 / 14
An anti-Trump mask and sign sit outside Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

An anti-Trump mask and sign sit outside Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
An anti-Trump mask and sign sit outside Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 12 2016
France revolts against labor reform

France revolts against labor reform

Protesters clash with police across France against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.

May 12 2016
What does corruption look like?

What does corruption look like?

The far-reaching effects on the world and its people when entrusted power is abused for private gain.

May 12 2016
Best of Invictus Games

Best of Invictus Games

The second edition of the Invictus Games for wounded military personnel is underway in Orlando.

May 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast