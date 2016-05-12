Trump meets Republicans
A masked protester demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump was meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Donald Trump arrives at the Republican National Committee for a meeting with Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters embrace during an anti-Trump rally in front of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump were meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Paul Ryan takes questions at a news conference after his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Protester Ingrid Vaca demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump was meeting with Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Bagpiper Ben Williams plays music to drown out protestor's (not pictured) chants outside the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters (building surrounding Williams in rear) in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A girl walks past protesters outside the Republican National Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protestor Jonathan Jimenez yells outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Protesters shout outside the Republican National Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Paul Ryan departs a news conference with Capitol Hill reporters following a private meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Protesters stand near policemen outside the Republican National Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Seventy-eight-year-old former Democrat Cecelia Chambers, who lives in the Washington area, says she now supports Donald Trump, holds a sign supporting Trump in an alley outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington US May 12,...more
Code Pink protestor Tighe Barry (C) puts on a paper mache head of Donald Trump (not pictured) at Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An anti-Trump mask and sign sit outside Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
