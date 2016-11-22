Trump meets the press
The motorcade of President-elect Donald Trump makes its way past the New York Times building after a meeting in New York, speaking on a wide range of issues with New York Times editors and reporters on Tuesday. Trump, who has an adversarial...more
CNN hosts Lester Holt (R) and Wolf Blitzer (C) depart after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. On Monday, he met with television anchors and news industry executives and reporters in a session The Washington Post described as a...more
President-elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building. Trump, who has never previously held public office, was quick to bristle at unflattering news coverage during the campaign, even as he remained...more
CBS host Gayle King departs after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. At one point, he banned The Post, Buzzfeed and Politico from receiving credentials to attend his events after their coverage was critical of him. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jeff Zucker, president of CNN arrives to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President-elect Donald Trump greets a security guard as he departs the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
ABC host George Stephanopoulos departs after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
CBS news hosts John Dickerson and Charlie Rose arrive to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President-elect Donald Trump is stopped as he walks up a staircase in an attempt to depart the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fox News President Bill Shine departs after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump gestures to diners as he departs the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A gathered crowd reacts to President-elect Donald Trump in the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump waves to a crowd in the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
