Pictures | Wed Dec 14, 2016 | 9:30pm EST

Trump meets with Silicon Valley elite

Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet, speaks while Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos look on during a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and technology leaders at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump speaks as PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Oracle CEO Safra Catz look on. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
CEO at Tesla Elon Musk enters Trump Tower ahead of a meeting of technology leaders. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Eric Schmidt, chairman of Alphabet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet and Eric Schmidt, chairman of Alphabet, enter Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel and Apple CEO Tim Cook look on. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet, Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
CEO at Intel Brian Krzanich. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Ginni Rometty, Chairwoman, President and CEO of IBM, enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Eric Schmidt and Larry Page enter Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
