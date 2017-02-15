Edition:
Trump meets world leaders

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint news conference at the White House, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by President Donald Trump prior to holding talks at the White House, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump gesture towards each other during their joint news conference at the White House, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with President Donald Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

President Donald Trump looks down at a bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill while meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is greeted by President Donald Trump ahead of their joint news conference at the White House, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

