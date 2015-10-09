Edition:
Pictures | Fri Oct 9, 2015 | 9:40am EDT

Trump on the stump

Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Donald Trump addresses the crowd at an event organized by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Members of the Spaulding High School marching band play before a campaign town hall meeting with Donald Trump in Rochester, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP is parked at Keene High School, where Trump held a campaign rally, in Keene, New Hampshire, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Donald Trump speaks in New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
People holds signs as Donald Trump speaks during a news conference to reveal his tax policy at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Donald Trump's greets the crowd during his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Dallas, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
