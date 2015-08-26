Trump on the stump
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos, an anchor with the Spanish-language Univision network, was removed from Trump's...more
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump reacts near the end of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump speaks during his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Donald Trump is bathed in red light as he talks with fellow candidates during a commercial break in the midst of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Donald Trump gathers before the "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Donald Trump eats a pork chop at the Iowa State Fair during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. The real estate mogul's service came after a state judge in March fined him $250 for failing to respond to summonses to serve jury duty five...more
Protestors hold signs protesting against Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump is the key note speaker at the Republican Party Lincoln Day event in Birch Run, Michigan August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Donald Trump poses with policemen, as he departs Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump's greets the crowd during his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
People rally during a campaign event for Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Donald Trump heads to the stage between Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (L) and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush (R) for the start of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more
Donald Trump walks with supporters after a campaign rally at a high school in Hampton, New Hampshire August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump reacts as he speaks at the 2015 FreedomFest in Las Vegas, Nevada July 11, 2015. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Sun
People protest outside the Luxe Hotel, where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters listen as Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a backyard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Donald Trump holds a copy of his book as he poses with a supporter while touring the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015.�REUTERS/Brian Frank
Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Donald Trump answers a question at a news conference before a campaign rally in Hampton, New Hampshire August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump eats a piece of pie after speaking at the Snow Shoe Club in Concord, New Hampshire, United States April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump acknowledges supporters next to his wife, Melania, before formally announcing his campaign at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Cuba's Millennials
Lifestyles of the young and Cuban.
Being Biden
As Vice President Joe Biden considers jumping into the 2016 White House race, a look back at his career in politics.
Fleeing Venezuela
People cross the Tachira river border as Venezuela steps up deportation of Colombians in what it says is an effort to crack down on paramilitary gangs.
Western wildfires rage
Crews battle a flurry of deadly wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.