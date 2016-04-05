Trump on the trail
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sarah Palin introduces Donald Trump during a Town Hall at the Racine Civic Centre Memorial Hall, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Donald Trump's plane is seen over the wing of Bernie Sanders' charter campaign plane in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A supporter listens to Donald Trump while he speaks during a town hall event at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer from the back of a pick-up truck outside a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young
A masked supporter dances before Donald Trump arrives at a campaign town hall event in Wausau, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Donald Trump talks with the media as he stops in for breakfast at Miss Katie's Diner, while campaigning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Donald Trump waves to onlookers and reporters as he departs through a back door after meetings at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A young Donald Trump supporter reacts to being talked about by the candidate at a campaign town hall event in Wausau, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Donald Trump greets guests as he stops in for breakfast at Miss Katie's Diner, while campaigning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A protester is escorted out of a Trump campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hope Hicks, campaign communications director for Donald Trump, looks at her mobile device at a campaign rally in De Pere, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Trump supporter (R) argues with a protester (L) outside a campaign rally for Trump in Janesville, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Corey Lewandowski, campaign manager for Donald Trump, attends a rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bud Braun of Gillett, Wisconsin, an Elvis impersonator, poses for a photo with supporters of Donald Trump at a town hall event in Appleton, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Donald Trump turns away from the cameras as he speaks at a town hall event in Appleton, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Donald Trump hugs Miss Wisconsin USA 2005 Melissa Young, during a Town Hall in Janesville. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in De Pere, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young
A girl takes a cell phone picture of Donald Trump as he talks with his campaign staff as he stops in for breakfast at Miss Katie's Diner, while campaigning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Next Slideshows
Nusra Front's fight
Inside the al Qaeda-affiliated militant group, a major player in Syria's five-year-old civil war.
Afghan forces on duty
A look at Afghanistan's soldiers on duty.
Best of ACM Awards
Highlights from the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
ACM Awards red carpet
Style from the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.