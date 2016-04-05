Edition:
Trump on the trail

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Sarah Palin introduces Donald Trump during a Town Hall at the Racine Civic Centre Memorial Hall, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Donald Trump's plane is seen over the wing of Bernie Sanders' charter campaign plane in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A supporter listens to Donald Trump while he speaks during a town hall event at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer from the back of a pick-up truck outside a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A masked supporter dances before Donald Trump arrives at a campaign town hall event in Wausau, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Donald Trump talks with the media as he stops in for breakfast at Miss Katie's Diner, while campaigning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Donald Trump waves to onlookers and reporters as he departs through a back door after meetings at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A young Donald Trump supporter reacts to being talked about by the candidate at a campaign town hall event in Wausau, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Donald Trump greets guests as he stops in for breakfast at Miss Katie's Diner, while campaigning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A protester is escorted out of a Trump campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Hope Hicks, campaign communications director for Donald Trump, looks at her mobile device at a campaign rally in De Pere, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A Trump supporter (R) argues with a protester (L) outside a campaign rally for Trump in Janesville, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Corey Lewandowski, campaign manager for Donald Trump, attends a rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Bud Braun of Gillett, Wisconsin, an Elvis impersonator, poses for a photo with supporters of Donald Trump at a town hall event in Appleton, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Donald Trump turns away from the cameras as he speaks at a town hall event in Appleton, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Donald Trump hugs Miss Wisconsin USA 2005 Melissa Young, during a Town Hall in Janesville. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in De Pere, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A girl takes a cell phone picture of Donald Trump as he talks with his campaign staff as he stops in for breakfast at Miss Katie's Diner, while campaigning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
