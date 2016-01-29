Trump on top
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump stands between rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) before the start of the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump jokes with host Joe Scarborough after an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe cable television show at Java Joe's CoffeeHouse in Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Protesters hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Donald Trump addresses the crowd at an event organised by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston, South Carolina, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Donald Trump checks his notes before speaking at one of the New England Council's "Politics and Eggs' breakfasts in Manchester, New Hampshire, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Trump supporter blocks her ear as she stands surrounded by Trump protesters outside the Luxe Hotel, as Donald Trump was expected to speak, in Los Angeles, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump waits to be introduced during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Donald Trump speaks in New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Donald Trump pose for pictures with their posters outside the venue of a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
