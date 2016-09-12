Trump opens hotel near White House
A bottle of "Trump" champagne in a guest room at the Trump International Hotel on its "soft opening" day in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
In a nod to its roots, an old mail chute remains on the wall in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Blake and Elanie Yturralde of Florida, the first guests to check-in at the Trump International Hotel, share a toast on its "soft opening" day in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The atrium of the Trump International Hotel is seen on its "soft opening" day in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A television cameraman and reporter stand beside a sign for the Trump International Hotel on the hotel's "soft opening" day in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A view of the atrium of the Trump International Hotel on its "soft opening" day in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A window washer works atop the glass atrium over the lobby of the Trump International Hotel on its "soft opening" day in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A waiter pours "Trump" champagne for the first guests to arrive at the Trump International Hotel on its "soft opening" day in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A doorman stands at an entrance to the Trump International Hotel on its "soft opening" day in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
