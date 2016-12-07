Edition:
Trump: Person of the year

Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President-elect Donald Trump walks off his plane upon his arrival in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump walks off his plane upon his arrival in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump walks off his plane upon his arrival in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media from the step of his car at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media from the step of his car at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media from the step of his car at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Donald Trump stands on a chair to speak to people in an overflow area after a campaign rally in Greenville. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump stands on a chair to speak to people in an overflow area after a campaign rally in Greenville. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Donald Trump stands on a chair to speak to people in an overflow area after a campaign rally in Greenville. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

U.S. Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
U.S. Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump is seen during his presidential town hall debate against Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump is seen during his presidential town hall debate against Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Donald Trump is seen during his presidential town hall debate against Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman kisses her son while standing in the audience as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Aston, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman kisses her son while standing in the audience as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Aston, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A woman kisses her son while standing in the audience as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Aston, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks off his plane at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks off his plane at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks off his plane at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Protesters hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Protesters hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he departs a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he departs a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he departs a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to introduce his wife Melania at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to introduce his wife Melania at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to introduce his wife Melania at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A journalist records a video from a screen as Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A journalist records a video from a screen as Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A journalist records a video from a screen as Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump stands with female supporters on stage at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump stands with female supporters on stage at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Donald Trump stands with female supporters on stage at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) look on at the start of the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) look on at the start of the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) look on at the start of the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump meets with law enforcement and first responders at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump meets with law enforcement and first responders at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump meets with law enforcement and first responders at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives in the rain for a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives in the rain for a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives in the rain for a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Donald Trump views a replica of the Oval Office on a tour of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump views a replica of the Oval Office on a tour of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Donald Trump views a replica of the Oval Office on a tour of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Donald Trump greets diners during a campaign stop at Goody's Family Restaurant in Brook Park, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump greets diners during a campaign stop at Goody's Family Restaurant in Brook Park, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Donald Trump greets diners during a campaign stop at Goody's Family Restaurant in Brook Park, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Donald Trump speaks with Shalga Hightower, mother of Iofemi Hightower who was killed in 2007, at a meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump speaks with Shalga Hightower, mother of Iofemi Hightower who was killed in 2007, at a meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Donald Trump speaks with Shalga Hightower, mother of Iofemi Hightower who was killed in 2007, at a meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures while delivering a speech at the Alumisourse Building in Monessen, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Louis Ruediger

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures while delivering a speech at the Alumisourse Building in Monessen, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Louis Ruediger

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures while delivering a speech at the Alumisourse Building in Monessen, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Louis Ruediger
Donald Trump (L) greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump (L) greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Donald Trump (L) greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump points at rival candidate Ted Cruz (not pictured) during a break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Donald Trump points at rival candidate Ted Cruz (not pictured) during a break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Donald Trump points at rival candidate Ted Cruz (not pictured) during a break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Libyan forces clear Islamic State from Sirte

Libyan forces clear Islamic State from Sirte

Libyan forces backed by U.S. air strikes finish clearing the last Islamic State holdout in Sirte after a near seven-month battle.

Dec 06 2016
Taking off with Air Force One

Taking off with Air Force One

A look at Air Force One, one of the most prominent symbols of the U.S. presidency that serves as an airborne White House.

Dec 06 2016
Last in a remote Siberian village

Last in a remote Siberian village

Baburin, a former Navy man, barge worker and employee of a military plant in Krasnoyarsk, is the last inhabitant of Mikhailovka, a remote Siberian village.

Dec 06 2016
Winter sets in on the North Dakota Pipeline Protest

Winter sets in on the North Dakota Pipeline Protest

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, environmental activists and veterans of the armed forces protest the Dakota Access pipeline project as winter sets in.

Dec 06 2016

