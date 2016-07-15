Trump picks Pence
Indiana Governor Mike Pence arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Indiana Governor Mike Pence arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence wave to the crowd before addressing the crowd during a campaign stop at the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield, Indiana. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Then Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz is joined by Indiana governor Mike Pence at a campaign event at The Mill in Marion, Indiana, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Mike Pence addresses members of the National Rifle Association during their NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Mike Pence speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Spring Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada April 25, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Mike Pence looks at his notes before a news conference about the goal of permanently extending Bush-era tax rates at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mike Pence arrives for a news conference about their goal of permanently extending Bush-era tax rates at the Capitol in Washington December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Senator Jim DeMin and Representative Mike Pence depart a news conference about their goal of permanently extending Bush-era tax rates at the Capitol in Washington December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mike Pence addresses the group Americans for Prosperity as they hold a rally on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
