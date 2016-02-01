Edition:
Trump, piece by piece

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a piece of paper to show the audience at a campaign event at University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rests his hands on his belt during a Donald Trump for president rally in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a campaign rally at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points out a questioner at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump stands at his podium during a commercial break at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

