Trump protests from abroad
A protester stomps on an effigy of President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
People hold placards saying 'Trump Away!', as they gather to protest against President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Protesters gather during a demonstration against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man shouts slogans as he holds up anti President Donald Trump signs during a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A demonstrator is seen during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Demonstrators drop a banner that reads "Act Now! Build Bridges not Walls" from Tower Bridge during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as President, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against President Donald Trump in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Protesters burn the American flag and an effigy of President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A demonstrator is seen during a protest against President Donald Trump in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman kicks the head of a pinata representing President Donald Trump during a protest outside a Ford dealership in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Anti-Trump protesters march in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Protesters hold up a sign during a protest against President Donald Trump outside the United States embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
An protester holds a placard with picture of President-elect Donald Trump during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Protesters hold up signs during a protest against President Donald Trump in front of the United States embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
U.S. citizens Tim Ortiz (L) and Donald Goertzen light candles while holding up placards during a protest ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, outside the Manila American Cemetery in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines January...more
A woman holds a placard that reads "No to the wall", during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump outside a Ford dealership in Mexico City, Mexico January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
