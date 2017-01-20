Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 20, 2017 | 6:35pm EST

Trump protests from abroad

A protester stomps on an effigy of President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A protester stomps on an effigy of President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A protester stomps on an effigy of President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
1 / 16
People hold placards saying 'Trump Away!', as they gather to protest against President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People hold placards saying 'Trump Away!', as they gather to protest against President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
People hold placards saying 'Trump Away!', as they gather to protest against President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
2 / 16
Protesters gather during a demonstration against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Protesters gather during a demonstration against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Protesters gather during a demonstration against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
3 / 16
A man shouts slogans as he holds up anti President Donald Trump signs during a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man shouts slogans as he holds up anti President Donald Trump signs during a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A man shouts slogans as he holds up anti President Donald Trump signs during a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
4 / 16
A demonstrator is seen during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A demonstrator is seen during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A demonstrator is seen during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 16
Demonstrators drop a banner that reads "Act Now! Build Bridges not Walls" from Tower Bridge during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as President, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Demonstrators drop a banner that reads "Act Now! Build Bridges not Walls" from Tower Bridge during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as President, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Demonstrators drop a banner that reads "Act Now! Build Bridges not Walls" from Tower Bridge during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as President, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 16
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against President Donald Trump in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against President Donald Trump in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against President Donald Trump in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
7 / 16
Protesters burn the American flag and an effigy of President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Protesters burn the American flag and an effigy of President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Protesters burn the American flag and an effigy of President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
8 / 16
A demonstrator is seen during a protest against President Donald Trump in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A demonstrator is seen during a protest against President Donald Trump in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A demonstrator is seen during a protest against President Donald Trump in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
9 / 16
A woman kicks the head of a pinata representing President Donald Trump during a protest outside a Ford dealership in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman kicks the head of a pinata representing President Donald Trump during a protest outside a Ford dealership in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A woman kicks the head of a pinata representing President Donald Trump during a protest outside a Ford dealership in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
10 / 16
Anti-Trump protesters march in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Anti-Trump protesters march in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Anti-Trump protesters march in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
11 / 16
Protesters hold up a sign during a protest against President Donald Trump outside the United States embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Protesters hold up a sign during a protest against President Donald Trump outside the United States embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Protesters hold up a sign during a protest against President Donald Trump outside the United States embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
12 / 16
An protester holds a placard with picture of President-elect Donald Trump during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An protester holds a placard with picture of President-elect Donald Trump during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
An protester holds a placard with picture of President-elect Donald Trump during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 16
Protesters hold up signs during a protest against President Donald Trump in front of the United States embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Protesters hold up signs during a protest against President Donald Trump in front of the United States embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Protesters hold up signs during a protest against President Donald Trump in front of the United States embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
14 / 16
U.S. citizens Tim Ortiz (L) and Donald Goertzen light candles while holding up placards during a protest ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, outside the Manila American Cemetery in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

U.S. citizens Tim Ortiz (L) and Donald Goertzen light candles while holding up placards during a protest ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, outside the Manila American Cemetery in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines January...more

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
U.S. citizens Tim Ortiz (L) and Donald Goertzen light candles while holding up placards during a protest ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, outside the Manila American Cemetery in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
15 / 16
A woman holds a placard that reads "No to the wall", during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump outside a Ford dealership in Mexico City, Mexico January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman holds a placard that reads "No to the wall", during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump outside a Ford dealership in Mexico City, Mexico January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A woman holds a placard that reads "No to the wall", during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump outside a Ford dealership in Mexico City, Mexico January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Trump walks to the White House

Trump walks to the White House

Next Slideshows

Trump walks to the White House

Trump walks to the White House

President Trump's Inaugural Parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Jan 20 2017
Obama's last day as president

Obama's last day as president

Barack Obama's final day as the 44th President of the United States.

Jan 20 2017
The inauguration of Donald Trump

The inauguration of Donald Trump

Images from the swearing-in of the 45th president of the United States.

Jan 20 2017
The halls of power

The halls of power

The new first family and VIPs arrive on the West Front for the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Jan 20 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast