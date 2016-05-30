Trump rallies Rolling Thunder

Tim Chambers (R), known as the Lone Marine for his annual day-long salute to riders during the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action,...more

Tim Chambers (R), known as the Lone Marine for his annual day-long salute to riders during the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, kisses his new bride Lorraine Heist as riders pass by on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

