Trump rallies Rolling Thunder
Tim Chambers (R), known as the Lone Marine for his annual day-long salute to riders during the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action,...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016....more
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Bikers operating as security personnel watch and listen as Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in...more
Supporters watch and listen as Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016....more
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
U.S. Marine Corp Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers and his bride Lorraine Heist share a kiss as they greet motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing...more
People watch Republican Donald Trump address the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, which highlights POW-MIA issues, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington,...more
Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Dugga
U.S. Park Police and Washington Metropolitan Police officers lead a procession of motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in...more
U.S. Marine Corp Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers and his bride Lorraine Heist salute and greet motorcyclists as they participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in...more
Donald Trump address the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, which highlights POW-MIA issues, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump addresses the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, which highlights POW-MIA issues, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
People watch Donald Trump address the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally to highlight POW-MIA issues on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington,...more
Donald Trump addresses the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally to highlight POW-MIA issues on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington,...more
People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington,...more
