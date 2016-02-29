Edition:
United States
Mon Feb 29, 2016

Trump rally disrupted

Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Donald Trump holds up handwritten notes as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A protester yells at supporters of Donald Trump as she is removed while Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A protester yells at supporters of Donald Trump as she is removed while Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A protestor points toward Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Donald Trump shakes hands with supporters following a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A protester holds her arm in the air as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Supporter Forrest Surber, dressed as Donald Trump, pumps his first before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A protester yells against U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump uses his hat to cover his heart as he says the 'Pledge of Allegiance' during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Protestors yell as they are escorted out as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to supporters as he leaves a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A supporter holds up a magazine that Donald Trump signed for her during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pause for a prayer before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

