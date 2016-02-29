Trump rally disrupted
Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump holds up handwritten notes as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protester yells at supporters of Donald Trump as she is removed while Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protester yells at supporters of Donald Trump as she is removed while Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protestor points toward Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump shakes hands with supporters following a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protester holds her arm in the air as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Supporter Forrest Surber, dressed as Donald Trump, pumps his first before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protester yells against U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump uses his hat to cover his heart as he says the 'Pledge of Allegiance' during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Protestors yell as they are escorted out as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to supporters as he leaves a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A supporter holds up a magazine that Donald Trump signed for her during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pause for a prayer before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
