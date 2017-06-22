Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 22, 2017 | 10:30am EDT

Trump rally in Iowa

President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters at an arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters at an arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters at an arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 14
A supporter holds a sign. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

A supporter holds a sign. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A supporter holds a sign. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
2 / 14
A supporter cheers as President Trump speaks. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

A supporter cheers as President Trump speaks. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A supporter cheers as President Trump speaks. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
3 / 14
Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Trump, shows off her baby bump before speaking. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Trump, shows off her baby bump before speaking. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Trump, shows off her baby bump before speaking. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
4 / 14
President Trump waves to the crowd. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

President Trump waves to the crowd. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Trump waves to the crowd. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
5 / 14
A fan doffs his hat as President Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A fan doffs his hat as President Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A fan doffs his hat as President Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 14
President Trump with supporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump with supporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Trump with supporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 14
James Mitchell of Hope, Kansas wears an Abraham Lincoln costume as he waits in line. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

James Mitchell of Hope, Kansas wears an Abraham Lincoln costume as he waits in line. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
James Mitchell of Hope, Kansas wears an Abraham Lincoln costume as he waits in line. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
8 / 14
President Trump waves to the crowd. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

President Trump waves to the crowd. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Trump waves to the crowd. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
9 / 14
President Trump with supporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump with supporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Trump with supporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 14
Supporters cheer. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Supporters cheer. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Supporters cheer. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
11 / 14
Young supporters straighten their hats. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Young supporters straighten their hats. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Young supporters straighten their hats. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 14
President Trump takes the stage. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

President Trump takes the stage. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Trump takes the stage. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
13 / 14
President Trump takes the stage. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump takes the stage. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Trump takes the stage. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

Next Slideshows

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias closed in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa, taking territory on the south bank of the Euphrates River with the aim of...

Jun 21 2017
Yoga in Times Square

Yoga in Times Square

People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in New York's Times Square.

Jun 21 2017
Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.

Jun 21 2017
Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Jun 20 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon

Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon

A Brooklyn salon does hair, nails, and henna ahead of Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast