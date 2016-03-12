Trump rally mayhem
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois in Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Demonstrators hold signs and cheer after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
A Trump supporter (R) yells at a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Members of the cleaning crew sweep the floor at the UIC Pavilion after Donald Trump cancelled his rally for safety reasons at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
A Trump supporter holds a sign against demonstrators after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois in Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Trump supporters hold signs after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Supporters of Donald Trump photograph protesters against Trump, as they wait to enter the Peabody Opera House where he would give a speech in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech at the Peabody Opera House, in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A Trump supporter (R) talks to a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Member of the cleaning crew sweeps the stands at the UIC Pavilion after Donald Trump cancelled his rally for safety reasons at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
