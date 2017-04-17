Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 17, 2017 | 10:06am EDT

Trump rally turns violent at Berkeley

Demonstrators for (R) and against (L) President Trump push a garbage container toward each other during a rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Anti and pro-Donald Trump protesters clash during the Patriots Day Free Speech Rally. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A demonstrator against President Trump (C) fights with a group of conservative demonstrators. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator against President Trump burns an American flag. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A conservative demonstrator gestures. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Demonstrators in support of President Trump gesture. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A pro-Trump supporter bleeds after being hit by a counter protester. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man is being treated for his injuries after a brawl at a rally between conservatives and demonstrators against President Trump. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator is tended to by police after he was pepper-sprayed. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man is being treated after pepper spray was deployed. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Protestors fight. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Demonstrators against President Trump throw a traffic cone towards opposition demonstrators. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A bloodied demonstrator is seen after a brawl broke out. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A protestor is pulled from a confrontation by a pro-Trump supporter. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Conservative demonstrators and opposition against President Trump fight. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An anti-fascist protestor (R), hits a conservative protestor with a stick. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Demonstrators walk in a cloud of smoke after a brawl broke out. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Conservative demonstrators and opposition protesters against President Trump fight. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man in support of President Trump is pepper sprayed by a group of counter-protestors. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man is treated after being pepper sprayed. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the California III Percent provide security. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Demonstrators for and against President Trump fight. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A police officer detains a demonstrator. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A conservative protestor squares off with an anti-fascist protestor. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A demonstrator against President Trump is detained. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
