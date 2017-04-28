Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 28, 2017 | 5:40pm EDT

Trump speaks at NRA convention

NRA Executive Director Chris Cox (L) and Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre (R) welcome President Donald Trump (C) onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, April 28, 2017. Trump pledged his allegiance to the powerful National Rifle Association, the country's leading gun-rights advocacy group, at a convention attended by thousands. Elected in part on a law-and-order platform, Trump was the first sitting president to address the NRA since fellow Republican Ronald Reagan in 1983. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NRA Executive Director Chris Cox (L) and Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre (R) welcome President Donald Trump (C) onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center...more

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
NRA Executive Director Chris Cox (L) and Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre (R) welcome President Donald Trump (C) onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, April 28, 2017. Trump pledged his allegiance to the powerful National Rifle Association, the country's leading gun-rights advocacy group, at a convention attended by thousands. Elected in part on a law-and-order platform, Trump was the first sitting president to address the NRA since fellow Republican Ronald Reagan in 1983. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 10
Supporters wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump pledged to uphold Americans' right to possess guns in a speech that he used to revisit some 2016 election campaign themes from his vow to build a border wall to dismissing Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump pledged to uphold Americans' right to possess guns in a speech that he used to revisit some 2016 election campaign themes...more

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Supporters wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump pledged to uphold Americans' right to possess guns in a speech that he used to revisit some 2016 election campaign themes from his vow to build a border wall to dismissing Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 10
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. "As your president, I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms," Trump told thousands of people attending the NRA's annual convention in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. "As your president, I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms," Trump told thousands of people attending the NRA's...more

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. "As your president, I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms," Trump told thousands of people attending the NRA's annual convention in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 10
Supporters listen to President Donald Trump deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump returned time and again to the theme of responsible gun ownership. "You have a true friend and champion in the White House," he said. "We want to assure you of the sacred right of self-defense for all of our citizens." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters listen to President Donald Trump deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump returned time and again to the theme of responsible gun ownership. "You have a true friend and champion in the White House,"...more

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Supporters listen to President Donald Trump deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump returned time and again to the theme of responsible gun ownership. "You have a true friend and champion in the White House," he said. "We want to assure you of the sacred right of self-defense for all of our citizens." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 10
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump, whose candidacy last year was endorsed by the NRA, marks his first 100 days in office on April 29 with no major legislative achievements but with a long litany of actions to loosen federal regulations and review free trade agreements. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump, whose candidacy last year was endorsed by the NRA, marks his first 100 days in office on April 29 with no major legislative achievements but with...more

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump, whose candidacy last year was endorsed by the NRA, marks his first 100 days in office on April 29 with no major legislative achievements but with a long litany of actions to loosen federal regulations and review free trade agreements. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 10
President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 10
Lee Greenwood sings "God Bless the U.S.A." before President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Lee Greenwood sings "God Bless the U.S.A." before President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Lee Greenwood sings "God Bless the U.S.A." before President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 10
President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 10
Senator Ted Cruz joins President Donald Trump (far L, back to camera) as they arrive aboard Air Force One at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Ted Cruz joins President Donald Trump (far L, back to camera) as they arrive aboard Air Force One at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Senator Ted Cruz joins President Donald Trump (far L, back to camera) as they arrive aboard Air Force One at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 10
White House advisors Steve Bannon (L) and Stephen Miller (R) board Air Force One to depart for Washington with President Donald Trump from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House advisors Steve Bannon (L) and Stephen Miller (R) board Air Force One to depart for Washington with President Donald Trump from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
White House advisors Steve Bannon (L) and Stephen Miller (R) board Air Force One to depart for Washington with President Donald Trump from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

Next Slideshows

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate...

Apr 28 2017
Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Apr 28 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 28 2017
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an...

Apr 27 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast