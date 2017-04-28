Trump speaks at NRA convention
NRA Executive Director Chris Cox (L) and Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre (R) welcome President Donald Trump (C) onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center...more
Supporters wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump pledged to uphold Americans' right to possess guns in a speech that he used to revisit some 2016 election campaign themes...more
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. "As your president, I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms," Trump told thousands of people attending the NRA's...more
Supporters listen to President Donald Trump deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump returned time and again to the theme of responsible gun ownership. "You have a true friend and champion in the White House,"...more
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump, whose candidacy last year was endorsed by the NRA, marks his first 100 days in office on April 29 with no major legislative achievements but with...more
President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lee Greenwood sings "God Bless the U.S.A." before President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Ted Cruz joins President Donald Trump (far L, back to camera) as they arrive aboard Air Force One at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House advisors Steve Bannon (L) and Stephen Miller (R) board Air Force One to depart for Washington with President Donald Trump from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
