Trump speaks at NRA convention

Supporters listen to President Donald Trump deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump returned time and again to the theme of responsible gun ownership. "You have a true friend and champion in the White House," he said. "We want to assure you of the sacred right of self-defense for all of our citizens." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

