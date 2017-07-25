Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree
President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A scout reacts as President Donald Trump (not pictured) delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump arrives to delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump reacts as he delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump arrives to delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump (2nd R) delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump (2nd R) delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
