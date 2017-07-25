Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 24, 2017 | 8:15pm EDT

Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree

President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017.

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017.
A scout reacts as President Donald Trump (not pictured) delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A scout reacts as President Donald Trump (not pictured) delivers remarks.

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A scout reacts as President Donald Trump (not pictured) delivers remarks.
President Donald Trump arrives to delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump arrives to delivers remarks.

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives to delivers remarks.
President Donald Trump reacts as he delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump reacts as he delivers remarks.

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump reacts as he delivers remarks.
President Donald Trump arrives to delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump arrives to delivers remarks.

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives to delivers remarks.
President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump delivers remarks.

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump delivers remarks.
President Donald Trump (2nd R) delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump (2nd R) delivers remarks.

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump (2nd R) delivers remarks.
President Donald Trump (2nd R) delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump (2nd R) delivers remarks.

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump (2nd R) delivers remarks.
