Pictures | Sun Jun 4, 2017 | 9:11pm EDT

Trump supporters confront counter-protests in Portland

A conservative protester (R) walks past a group of anti-fascist during competing demonstrations in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A conservative protester (R) walks past a group of anti-fascist during competing demonstrations in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A conservative protester (R) walks past a group of anti-fascist during competing demonstrations in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Anti-fascist protesters mark their arms with phone numbers to call in case of their arrest, during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Anti-fascist protesters mark their arms with phone numbers to call in case of their arrest, during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Anti-fascist protesters mark their arms with phone numbers to call in case of their arrest, during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A conservative protester yells during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A conservative protester yells during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A conservative protester yells during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A conservative protester (R) prepares for a potential clash with an anti-fascist protester (L) as conservative and anti-fascist groups hold concurrent rallies in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

A conservative protester (R) prepares for a potential clash with an anti-fascist protester (L) as conservative and anti-fascist groups hold concurrent rallies in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A conservative protester (R) prepares for a potential clash with an anti-fascist protester (L) as conservative and anti-fascist groups hold concurrent rallies in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
A torn sign rests on a bush during the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

A torn sign rests on a bush during the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A torn sign rests on a bush during the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
Counter-protesters yell at protesters attending the Trump Free Speech Rally during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Counter-protesters yell at protesters attending the Trump Free Speech Rally during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Counter-protesters yell at protesters attending the Trump Free Speech Rally during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
A conservative protester (L) argues with counter-protester Sharon Maxwell (R) as conservatives prepare to set up for the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

A conservative protester (L) argues with counter-protester Sharon Maxwell (R) as conservatives prepare to set up for the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A conservative protester (L) argues with counter-protester Sharon Maxwell (R) as conservatives prepare to set up for the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
Protesters listen during the National Anthem at the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Protesters listen during the National Anthem at the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Protesters listen during the National Anthem at the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
An anti-fascist protester stands with fellow protesters as conservative and anti-fascist groups hold concurrent rallies in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

An anti-fascist protester stands with fellow protesters as conservative and anti-fascist groups hold concurrent rallies in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
An anti-fascist protester stands with fellow protesters as conservative and anti-fascist groups hold concurrent rallies in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
An anti-fascist protester marches during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

An anti-fascist protester marches during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
An anti-fascist protester marches during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters listen during the National Anthem at the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Protesters listen during the National Anthem at the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Protesters listen during the National Anthem at the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
An anti-fascist protester holds an anti-Nazi and anti-fascist sign as conservative and anti-fascist groups hold concurrent rallies in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

An anti-fascist protester holds an anti-Nazi and anti-fascist sign as conservative and anti-fascist groups hold concurrent rallies in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
An anti-fascist protester holds an anti-Nazi and anti-fascist sign as conservative and anti-fascist groups hold concurrent rallies in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
Counter-protestor Sharon Maxwell holds up copies of the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence as she argues with conservative protestors preparing to set up for the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Counter-protestor Sharon Maxwell holds up copies of the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence as she argues with conservative protestors preparing to set up for the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Counter-protestor Sharon Maxwell holds up copies of the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence as she argues with conservative protestors preparing to set up for the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
A protester listens during the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

A protester listens during the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A protester listens during the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
Counter-protesters hold signs across from the Trump Free Speech Rally during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Counter-protesters hold signs across from the Trump Free Speech Rally during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Counter-protesters hold signs across from the Trump Free Speech Rally during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
A woman watches conservative speakers during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A woman watches conservative speakers during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A woman watches conservative speakers during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Law enforcement aims a weapon towards anti-facist protesters during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Law enforcement aims a weapon towards anti-facist protesters during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Law enforcement aims a weapon towards anti-facist protesters during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Counter-protesters hold signs and cheer across from the Trump Free Speech Rally during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Counter-protesters hold signs and cheer across from the Trump Free Speech Rally during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Counter-protesters hold signs and cheer across from the Trump Free Speech Rally during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
A conservative protester (R) yells at a group of anti-fascist during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A conservative protester (R) yells at a group of anti-fascist during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A conservative protester (R) yells at a group of anti-fascist during competing demonstrations in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters listen during the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Protesters listen during the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Protesters listen during the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland. REUTERS/David Ryder
