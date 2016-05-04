Trump towers in Indiana primary
Donald Trump arrives at his campaign victory party to speak to supporters after his rival, Senator Ted Cruz, dropped out of the race following the results of the Indiana state primary, at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas...more
A supporter of Ted Cruz reacts as he listens to Cruz announce that he is dropping out of the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during his Indiana primary night rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Ted Cruz hugs running-mate Carly Fiorina just before announcing that he is suspending his campaign for president at a campaign event during Indiana primary night in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event held during Indiana primary day at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump is surrounded by family members as he speaks during a campaign victory party after rival candidate Senator Ted Cruz dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination following the results of the Indiana state primary, at...more
Indiana voter Sarah Evans goes to cast her vote with her son Levon Evans, 2, in Indianapolis, Indiana May 3, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin
Hillary Clinton arrives for a campaign event in Athens, Ohio, United States, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Ted Cruz attend the Indiana primary night rally where he announced that he is dropping out of the race for 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Indiana voters go to the polls in Indianapolis, Indiana May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Bernie Sanders pumps his first in the air to the crowd after his wife Jane (R) came onstage and whispered in his ear as he spoke to supporters at a campaign event held during Indiana primary day at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3,...more
Heidi Cruz bites her lip and closes her eyes as she listens to her husband drop out of the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during his Indiana primary night rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Hillary Clinton speaks to customers at the Court Street Diner during a campaign stop in Athens, Ohio, United States, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
