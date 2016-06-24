Trump unveils Scottish golf course
A protester is removed from a press conference by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the reopening of his renovated Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, June 24, 2016. The protester emerged from the audience to hold up a...more
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Turnberry Golf course. Donald Trump flew all night from New York to Scotland to talk about his renovated Turnberry golf course and, given the chance to open up on the topic, he was rhapsodic. His event...more
A protester holds up golf balls with a swastika as he is removed from a press conference by Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course. "Get him out of here," Trump said, a refrain that he frequently uses when protesters are escorted by security from his...more
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Turnberry golf course. He first reviewed the improvements at holes 9, 10 and 11, the sprinkler system, the lighthouse, the resort hotel, and he name-checked golf legends Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and...more
A protester holds up golf balls with a swastika as he is removed from a press conference by Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump's sons Eric (2nd L), Donald Jr. (2nd R) and his daughter Ivanka (R) listen during a news conference at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man is removed by a security guard as he causes a disturbance during a speech by Donald Trump at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Scottish police search for golf balls with a swastika after a protester left them behind at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man (center L) causes a disturbance during a speech by Donald Trump at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, as he is watched by two pipers in front of the lighthouse, at his Turnberry golf course. "This hole is an example," said Trump, while standing on the 9th tee. "From approximately this area, you would hit...more
A TV crew walks past a lighthouse after Donald Trump gave a press conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump waves as he arrives at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Donald Trump (R) arrives by helicopter at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Donald Trump is welcomed as he arrives at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Secret Service agents keep watch as Eric Trump (L), Donald Trump (2nd L), Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (R) pose for a photo following a news conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks following a news conference, at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump, speaks at the opening of his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Donald Trump points out over the Irish Sea following a press conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Deadly tornado hits China
A tornado, hail storms and driving rain killed at least 78 people and injured some 500 in eastern China.
Migrants rescued at sea
Migrants are plucked from a rubber dinghy floating in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya.
Britain votes for Brexit
Global reaction as Britain votes to leave the European Union.
David Cameron resigns
Prime Minister David Cameron steps down following Britain's referendum vote to leave the European Union.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.