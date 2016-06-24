Trump unveils Scottish golf course

Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, as he is watched by two pipers in front of the lighthouse, at his Turnberry golf course. "This hole is an example," said Trump, while standing on the 9th tee. "From approximately this area, you would hit...more

Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, as he is watched by two pipers in front of the lighthouse, at his Turnberry golf course. "This hole is an example," said Trump, while standing on the 9th tee. "From approximately this area, you would hit over there ... Now you're hitting out over the ocean. And just to the right of the lighthouse, you have a green, and a lot of people think this will be the greatest par 3 anywhere in the world. And then 10 becomes a par 5," he said. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Close