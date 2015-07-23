Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 23, 2015 | 6:55pm EDT

Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

Donald Trump poses with policemen, as he departs Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump poses with policemen, as he departs Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Donald Trump poses with policemen, as he departs Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 15
Donald Trump arrives on his signature plane in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump arrives on his signature plane in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Donald Trump arrives on his signature plane in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
2 / 15
Donald Trump waves as he departs Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump waves as he departs Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Donald Trump waves as he departs Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 15
A long line of semi-trucks leave Mexico and enter the U.S. near where Donald Trump spoke, outside Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A long line of semi-trucks leave Mexico and enter the U.S. near where Donald Trump spoke, outside Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A long line of semi-trucks leave Mexico and enter the U.S. near where Donald Trump spoke, outside Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 15
Donald Trump is pictured at a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump is pictured at a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Donald Trump is pictured at a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 15
A protester stands outside the airport, awaiting the arrival of Donald Trump, in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A protester stands outside the airport, awaiting the arrival of Donald Trump, in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A protester stands outside the airport, awaiting the arrival of Donald Trump, in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 15
Protesters gather outside the airport, awaiting the arrival of Donald Trump, in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Protesters gather outside the airport, awaiting the arrival of Donald Trump, in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Protesters gather outside the airport, awaiting the arrival of Donald Trump, in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 15
Donald Trump gestures at a news conference near the U.S.- Mexico border (background) outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump gestures at a news conference near the U.S.- Mexico border (background) outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Donald Trump gestures at a news conference near the U.S.- Mexico border (background) outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 15
Donald Trump talks to reporters as he arrives in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump talks to reporters as he arrives in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Donald Trump talks to reporters as he arrives in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 15
A protester is interviewed outside the airport as he awaits the arrival of Donald Trump, in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A protester is interviewed outside the airport as he awaits the arrival of Donald Trump, in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A protester is interviewed outside the airport as he awaits the arrival of Donald Trump, in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 15
The motorcade carrying Donald Trump arrives near the U.S.-Mexico border, outside Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The motorcade carrying Donald Trump arrives near the U.S.-Mexico border, outside Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The motorcade carrying Donald Trump arrives near the U.S.-Mexico border, outside Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 15
Donald Trump gestures at a news conference near the U.S.- Mexico border outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump gestures at a news conference near the U.S.- Mexico border outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Donald Trump gestures at a news conference near the U.S.- Mexico border outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 15
Donald Trump gestures during a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border, outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump gestures during a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border, outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Donald Trump gestures during a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border, outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 15
Donald Trump talks to reporters as he arrives in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump talks to reporters as he arrives in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Donald Trump talks to reporters as he arrives in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 15
Donald Trump gestures as he leaves Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump gestures as he leaves Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Donald Trump gestures as he leaves Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
On the U.S.-Mexico border

On the U.S.-Mexico border

Next Slideshows

On the U.S.-Mexico border

On the U.S.-Mexico border

Illegal immigration is in full focus at the border between Mexico and the United States.

Jul 23 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 23 2015
Capitol Code Pink

Capitol Code Pink

Code Pink protesters take the stage in Washington.

Jul 23 2015
Venezuela shortages

Venezuela shortages

Currency controls and flailing local production have fueled worsening scarcities that are now a blight of daily life for many Venezuelans.

Jul 23 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast