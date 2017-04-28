Trump voters of Obama country
Tom Moyer, 50, speaks about Trump in the county which flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to backing Trump in Gates County, North Carolina, April 24, 2017. Some of his supporters fret that President Donald Trump is backing himself into a...more
Lillian Thomas, 57, a nurse, voted for President Trump, in Northampton, Pennsylvania, April 24, 2017. What Reuters reporters found this time in more than two dozen interviews is that Trump voters are largely standing with their man but with signs of...more
Barber Andrew Ciresi (R) cuts Domenico Brienza's hair as he speaks about Trump in the county which flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to backing Trump in Pinellas County, Florida, April 25, 2017. Trump voters showed a willingness to trust...more
Gary Baker, 64, trims his hedge in Northampton, Pennsylvania, April 24, 2017. Northampton County voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012, but Trump in 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Milton Carter, 57, speaks about Trump in the county which flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to backing Trump in Gates County, North Carolina, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Attorney Karen Mayer speaks about Trump in the county which flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to backing Trump in Pinellas County, Florida, U.S., April 24, 2017. "Maybe sometimes I question what's going on," said Mayer, 47, "but at the...more
Steve Hammel, 58, a retired school teacher, voted for President Trump, in Northampton, Pennsylvania, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Eric Earhart speaks about Trump in Gates County, North Carolina, that flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to backing Trump, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Julie Rendleman
Michael Ford, 35, a pet shop owner, voted for President Trump, in Northampton, Pennsylvania, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Rob McCann, 48, a realtor, voted for President Trump, in Northampton, Pennsylvania, April 24, 2017. "I think he's finding out that he can't follow through on all his talk," McCann said. "Internationally, I think he's creating more tensions than...more
Karen Seamster, 56, speaks about Trump in the county which flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to backing Trump in Gates County, North Carolina, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Ross Hood speaks about Trump in the county which flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to backing Trump in Macomb County, Michigan, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
