Pictures | Mon Dec 19, 2016 | 7:55pm EST

Trump wins Electoral College vote

Pennsylvania elector Carolyn Bunny Welsh holds her ballot for President-elect Donald Trump before casting it at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Pennsylvania electors cast their ballots for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People protest against President-elect Donald Trump as electors gather to cast their votes at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Pennsylvania electors bow their heads in prayer before casting their votes for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Protesters rally outside as Michigan's 16 presidential electors meet at the State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Electoral college tellers count the ballots Pennsylvania electors cast for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Pennsylvania electors take their oath of office before casting their votes for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump hold signs in the Senate gallery as Michigan's electors cast formal votes in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Activists demonstrate against President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the meeting of the Electoral College at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
North Carolina's Thirteenth District Elector Ann Sullivan wears clothes adorned with patriotic and Republican Party symbols after the state's Electoral College affirmed their votes for President-elect Donald Trump in the State Capitol building in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Protesters shout in anger from the gallery at Pennsylvania electors after they cast their votes for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People protest against President-elect Donald Trump as electors gather to cast their votes for president at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Activists demonstrate against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the meeting of the Electoral College at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S. December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Pennsylvania elector Carolyn Bunny Welsh smiles as she returns to her seat after casting her ballot for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
North Carolina's Electoral College representatives pose for a group photo after formally voting for President-elect Donald Trump in the State Capitol building in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
North Carolina's Electoral College representatives sign the Certificates of Vote after affirming their votes, all for President-elect Donald Trump, at a ceremony in the State Capitol building in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Electoral college tellers count the ballots Pennsylvania electors cast for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Activists demonstrate against President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the meeting of the Electoral College at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Colorado Electoral College electors Ann Knollman (L) and Sen. Polly Baca (R) display certificates of the election after voting at the State Capitol in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Protesters rally in front of the State Capitol as Michigan Electors gather inside to cast their formal votes in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
