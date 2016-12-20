Trump wins Electoral College vote
Pennsylvania elector Carolyn Bunny Welsh holds her ballot for President-elect Donald Trump before casting it at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pennsylvania electors cast their ballots for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People protest against President-elect Donald Trump as electors gather to cast their votes at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pennsylvania electors bow their heads in prayer before casting their votes for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters rally outside as Michigan's 16 presidential electors meet at the State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Electoral college tellers count the ballots Pennsylvania electors cast for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pennsylvania electors take their oath of office before casting their votes for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump hold signs in the Senate gallery as Michigan's electors cast formal votes in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Activists demonstrate against President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the meeting of the Electoral College at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
North Carolina's Thirteenth District Elector Ann Sullivan wears clothes adorned with patriotic and Republican Party symbols after the state's Electoral College affirmed their votes for President-elect Donald Trump in the State Capitol building in...more
Protesters shout in anger from the gallery at Pennsylvania electors after they cast their votes for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People protest against President-elect Donald Trump as electors gather to cast their votes for president at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Activists demonstrate against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the meeting of the Electoral College at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S. December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Pennsylvania elector Carolyn Bunny Welsh smiles as she returns to her seat after casting her ballot for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
North Carolina's Electoral College representatives pose for a group photo after formally voting for President-elect Donald Trump in the State Capitol building in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
North Carolina's Electoral College representatives sign the Certificates of Vote after affirming their votes, all for President-elect Donald Trump, at a ceremony in the State Capitol building in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Electoral college tellers count the ballots Pennsylvania electors cast for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Activists demonstrate against President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the meeting of the Electoral College at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Colorado Electoral College electors Ann Knollman (L) and Sen. Polly Baca (R) display certificates of the election after voting at the State Capitol in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Protesters rally in front of the State Capitol as Michigan Electors gather inside to cast their formal votes in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Next Slideshows
Russian ambassador shot dead in Turkey
The Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot in the back and killed as he gave a speech at an Ankara art gallery by an off-duty police officer who shouted "Don't...
On the bus from Aleppo
Children look out from the bus windows as they are evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria.
Leaving Aleppo
Inside the evacuation of thousands of civilians and fighters from the last rebel bastion in Syria's largest city.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space in 2016.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.