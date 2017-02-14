Edition:
Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

American wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, role-playing as a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, poses for a photo after a wrestling fight at the Coliseo Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 12, 2017. The wrestler working in Mexico is tapping into anger at Donald Trump, whipping crowds into a frenzy with an act as a supporter of the locally loathed U.S. president. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

American wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, role-playing as a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, poses for a photo after a wrestling fight at the Coliseo Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 12, 2017. The wrestler working in Mexico is tapping into anger at Donald Trump, whipping crowds into a frenzy with an act as a supporter of the locally loathed U.S. president. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis gets a kick in the face. Sam Polinsky, known as Sam Adonis, climbs into the ring of Mexico City's main wresting stadium waving an American flag that has Trump's face emblazoned over the red, white and blue. "I hear it all, and the Mexican fans are screaming the worst expletives they can at me. They are throwing beers at me, they are throwing popcorn at me," Polinsky said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis gets a kick in the face. Sam Polinsky, known as Sam Adonis, climbs into the ring of Mexico City's main wresting stadium waving an American flag that has Trump's face emblazoned over the red, white and blue. "I hear it all, and the Mexican fans are screaming the worst expletives they can at me. They are throwing beers at me, they are throwing popcorn at me," Polinsky said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis uses a paint roller to smooth out streaks before a wrestling fight. The anger is all in the fun of the sport of "lucha libre," which pits rule-breaking bad guys, or "rudos," against noble "tecnicos," he said. After the match, fans line up to get photos with the blond wrestler and have him sign autographs for their kids. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis uses a paint roller to smooth out streaks before a wrestling fight. The anger is all in the fun of the sport of "lucha libre," which pits rule-breaking bad guys, or "rudos," against noble "tecnicos," he said. After the match, fans line up to get photos with the blond wrestler and have him sign autographs for their kids. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis' pants are seen on the floor before a fight. Polinsky previously worked in Europe and the United States, but he took his career to a new level after he moved to Mexico last April just as Trump was rising in the Republican primaries. He tweaked his initial act as a ladies man by adding his Trump flag and recasting himself as a typical U.S. Trump supporter. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis' pants are seen on the floor before a fight. Polinsky previously worked in Europe and the United States, but he took his career to a new level after he moved to Mexico last April just as Trump was rising in the Republican primaries. He tweaked his initial act as a ladies man by adding his Trump flag and recasting himself as a typical U.S. Trump supporter. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis combs his hair before a wrestling fight. "I can't say I support Trump but I definitely respect Trump," he said. "He is just himself, and if you like it, you like it, and if you don't, you don't." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis combs his hair before a wrestling fight. "I can't say I support Trump but I definitely respect Trump," he said. "He is just himself, and if you like it, you like it, and if you don't, you don't." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis holds a flag with Trump's face in a interview before a wrestling fight. "Fans in Mexican lucha libre are some of the best on earth. Two thousand people in Mexico can make more noise than 20,000 people in the United States," Polinsky said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis holds a flag with Trump's face in a interview before a wrestling fight. "Fans in Mexican lucha libre are some of the best on earth. Two thousand people in Mexico can make more noise than 20,000 people in the United States," Polinsky said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis talks to spectators next to a wrestler wearing a Mexican hat during a fight. Lucha libre, Spanish for "free fighting," is a form of wrestling that is often considered Mexico's second most popular sport, trailing only soccer. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis talks to spectators next to a wrestler wearing a Mexican hat during a fight. Lucha libre, Spanish for "free fighting," is a form of wrestling that is often considered Mexico's second most popular sport, trailing only soccer. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis fights with another wrestler. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis fights with another wrestler. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis gestures during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis gestures during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis fights with other wrestlers. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis fights with other wrestlers. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis is seen during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis is seen during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face as he is booed by the spectators after a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face as he is booed by the spectators after a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
