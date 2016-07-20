Trump's ascent to the nomination
Donald Trump appears onstage in a blaze of lights at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump greets his wife Melania on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump introduces Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his vice presidential running mate in New York City, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump addresses members of the National Rifle Association during their NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during at their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Donald Trump stands between rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz before the start of the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump holds up a crying child from the crowd as he arrives at a Trump campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.
Donald Trump smiles as protestors hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page
Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald trump and his wife Melania attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump gets in his SUV as he departs an event at the police headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for President at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Donald Trump looks to the ceiling referencing the height of a promised immigration wall during a rally at the The Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. The Trump family from L; Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Donald Trump,...more
Donald Trump arrives by escalator inside at Trump Tower to announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump walks past a teleprompter as he departs after delivering a foreign policy speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, United States, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally two days before the Maryland presidential primary election in front of his personal helicopter after landing at the airport in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S. April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Donald Trump reacts to an answer his wife Melania gives during an interview on NBC's "Today" show in New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Melania Trump addresses the RNC
A small section of Melania Trump's address closely resembled a part of Michelle Obama's speech eight years ago in support of Barack Obama, who was then...
Rule of Erdogan
The political career of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan.
Silence for Nice
Mourners mark a minute's silence on Nice's Promenade des Anglais to pay tribute to the victims of the Bastille Day truck attack.
Mrs. Trump
Melanie Trump, the woman behind the presumptive Republican nominee.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.