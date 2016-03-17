Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 17, 2016 | 10:11am EDT

Trump's female fans

A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
1 / 25
A woman blows a kiss to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) after Trump autographed her chest at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A woman blows a kiss to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) after Trump autographed her chest at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A woman blows a kiss to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) after Trump autographed her chest at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
2 / 25
A woman works her way to the front of the crowd as Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs after addressing a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

A woman works her way to the front of the crowd as Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs after addressing a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A woman works her way to the front of the crowd as Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs after addressing a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Close
3 / 25
Rosemary Harder poses for a picture before Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke about the results of the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri, primary elections during a news conference at his Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Rosemary Harder poses for a picture before Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke about the results of the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri, primary elections during a news conference at his Mar-A-Lago Club in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Rosemary Harder poses for a picture before Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke about the results of the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri, primary elections during a news conference at his Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
4 / 25
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump take pictures and seek autographs from Trump (R) at a campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump take pictures and seek autographs from Trump (R) at a campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump take pictures and seek autographs from Trump (R) at a campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.
Close
5 / 25
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, United States, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, United States, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, United States, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 25
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes a photograph as she attends a Trump campaign rally at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes a photograph as she attends a Trump campaign rally at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes a photograph as she attends a Trump campaign rally at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 25
A woman watches Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump though a window as he arrives for a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman watches Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump though a window as he arrives for a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A woman watches Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump though a window as he arrives for a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 25
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
9 / 25
A supporter looks at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in the Kansas Republican Caucus at the Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center in Wichita, Kansas March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

A supporter looks at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in the Kansas Republican Caucus at the Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center in Wichita, Kansas March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
A supporter looks at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in the Kansas Republican Caucus at the Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center in Wichita, Kansas March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Close
10 / 25
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 25
Barbara Tomasino shows her support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump before a campaign rally at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Barbara Tomasino shows her support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump before a campaign rally at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Barbara Tomasino shows her support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump before a campaign rally at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
12 / 25
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump react as they gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump react as they gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump react as they gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 25
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
14 / 25
A fan reacts to meeting Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as he greets supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

A fan reacts to meeting Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as he greets supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A fan reacts to meeting Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as he greets supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Close
15 / 25
A supporter holds up a magazine that U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signed for her during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A supporter holds up a magazine that U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signed for her during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A supporter holds up a magazine that U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signed for her during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
16 / 25
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reaches out to a supporter following a campaign rally at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reaches out to a supporter following a campaign rally at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reaches out to a supporter following a campaign rally at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
17 / 25
A woman holds a sign as she waits for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to arrive at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A woman holds a sign as she waits for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to arrive at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A woman holds a sign as she waits for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to arrive at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
18 / 25
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
19 / 25
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
20 / 25
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photograph with supporters at the end of a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. Picture taken March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photograph with supporters at the end of a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. Picture taken March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photograph with supporters at the end of a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. Picture taken March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
21 / 25
A supporter talks to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A supporter talks to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A supporter talks to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
22 / 25
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses the cheek of a young audience member onstage after honoring her request for a selfie at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 16, 2016. The rally was part of former U.S. Senator Scott Brown's "No BS Backyard BBQ" series with all of the presidential candidates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses the cheek of a young audience member onstage after honoring her request for a selfie at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 16, 2016. The rally was part of former U.S. Senator...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses the cheek of a young audience member onstage after honoring her request for a selfie at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 16, 2016. The rally was part of former U.S. Senator Scott Brown's "No BS Backyard BBQ" series with all of the presidential candidates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 25
A supporter tries to squeeze through to get an autograph from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after a rally at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A supporter tries to squeeze through to get an autograph from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after a rally at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A supporter tries to squeeze through to get an autograph from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after a rally at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
24 / 25
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waits for the start of a campaign rally in Bloomington, Illinois March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waits for the start of a campaign rally in Bloomington, Illinois March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waits for the start of a campaign rally in Bloomington, Illinois March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld's killer whales

Next Slideshows

SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld says it will stop breeding killer whales and that those currently at its parks will be the last.

Mar 17 2016
Migrants scramble for supplies

Migrants scramble for supplies

Scores of migrants stranded on Greece's northern border scuffled for free food and water thrown from a truck at the muddy tent city which has become their...

Mar 16 2016
All in the family

All in the family

The candidates' families on the campaign trail.

Mar 16 2016
Home sweet subterranean home

Home sweet subterranean home

Manuel Barrantes started digging through red soil and volcanic rock on his farm in Costa Rica 12 years ago to build his subterranean house, up to 63 feet...

Mar 16 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast