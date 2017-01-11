Trump's first news conference as president-elect
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President-elect Donald Trump (C) smiles as he is applauded by his son Eric Trump (L) daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr. (R) ahead of a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Vice President-elect Mike Pence (L) is seen in the background as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President-elect Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump waits with his children before speaking during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man adjusts stacks of papers while waiting for President-elect Donald Trump to speak during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A member of the media waits fo President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
