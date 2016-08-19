Edition:
Trump's inner (and outer) circle

Paul Manafort, has resigned from his posts in Donald Trump's campaign. Trump named Kellyanne Conway as his new campaign manager earlier in the week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Paul Manafort, has resigned from his posts in Donald Trump's campaign. Trump named Kellyanne Conway as his new campaign manager earlier in the week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Paul Manafort, has resigned from his posts in Donald Trump's campaign. Trump named Kellyanne Conway as his new campaign manager earlier in the week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Manafort drew unwelcome attention to the campaign when the New York Times reported that Manafort's name was on secret ledgers showing cash payments designated to him of more than $12 million from a Ukrainian political party with close ties to Russia. Manafort denied any impropriety on Monday. Ukrainian officials confirmed Manafort's name appeared on a ledger and that more than $12 million had been allocated as an expenditure, but added that the presence of his name did not mean he received the funds. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump overhauled his troubled campaign on Wednesday, hiring the combative head of a conservative news website as chief executive officer and promoting a seasoned political operative to a senior role. Stephen Bannon, executive chairman of Breitbart website, was named CEO, while Kellyanne Conway, who has been an adviser, will take on the role of campaign manager, the Trump campaign said. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Steve Bannon, head of the news website Breitbart News, was named to the new position of campaign chief executive officer. Bannon, a conservative flamethrower was referred to by ousted Corey Lewandowski as "a street fighter" like himself. The campaign statement announcing the changes touted a Bloomberg Politics article that branded Bannon "the most dangerous political operative in America." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Hope Hicks is the campaign communications director for Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hope Hicks is the campaign communications director for Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Hope Hicks has been press secretary for Trump since he launched his campaign. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hope Hicks has been press secretary for Trump since he launched his campaign. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Dan Scavino is the director of social media and senior advisor to Trump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dan Scavino is the director of social media and senior advisor to Trump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Dan Scavino (C), who was executive vice president and general manager at the Trump Organization, from 2003 to 2013, was appointed his social media director in February. In July, Michael Glassner (R) was appointed National Political Director. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
In June, Trump fired longtime aide Corey Lewandowski as campaign manager and handed more power to senior campaign aide Paul Manafort. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In June, Trump fired longtime aide Corey Lewandowski as campaign manager and handed more power to senior campaign aide Paul Manafort. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Lewandowski, who was ousted as the unorthodox Trump campaign tried to adopt more presidential posture, likened Breitbart's Bannon to "a street fighter," like himself. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Lewandowski, who was ousted as the unorthodox Trump campaign tried to adopt more presidential posture, likened Breitbart's Bannon to "a street fighter," like himself. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Trump's family have made regular appearances with him on the campaign trail and featured heavily in the Cleveland Republican convention. Seen are (L-R) son-in-law Jared Kushner, his daughter Ivanka, his son Eric, Eric's wife Lara Yunaska and Trump's wife Melania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trump's family have made regular appearances with him on the campaign trail and featured heavily in the Cleveland Republican convention. Seen are (L-R) son-in-law Jared Kushner, his daughter Ivanka, his son Eric, Eric's wife Lara Yunaska and Trump's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
