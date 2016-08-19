Trump's inner (and outer) circle
Paul Manafort, has resigned from his posts in Donald Trump's campaign. Trump named Kellyanne Conway as his new campaign manager earlier in the week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Manafort drew unwelcome attention to the campaign when the New York Times reported that Manafort's name was on secret ledgers showing cash payments designated to him of more than $12 million from a Ukrainian political party with close ties to Russia....more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump overhauled his troubled campaign on Wednesday, hiring the combative head of a conservative news website as chief executive officer and promoting a seasoned political operative to a senior role. Stephen...more
Steve Bannon, head of the news website Breitbart News, was named to the new position of campaign chief executive officer. Bannon, a conservative flamethrower was referred to by ousted Corey Lewandowski as "a street fighter" like himself. The campaign...more
Hope Hicks is the campaign communications director for Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hope Hicks has been press secretary for Trump since he launched his campaign. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dan Scavino is the director of social media and senior advisor to Trump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dan Scavino (C), who was executive vice president and general manager at the Trump Organization, from 2003 to 2013, was appointed his social media director in February. In July, Michael Glassner (R) was appointed National Political Director. ...more
In June, Trump fired longtime aide Corey Lewandowski as campaign manager and handed more power to senior campaign aide Paul Manafort. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lewandowski, who was ousted as the unorthodox Trump campaign tried to adopt more presidential posture, likened Breitbart's Bannon to "a street fighter," like himself. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Trump's family have made regular appearances with him on the campaign trail and featured heavily in the Cleveland Republican convention. Seen are (L-R) son-in-law Jared Kushner, his daughter Ivanka, his son Eric, Eric's wife Lara Yunaska and Trump's...more
