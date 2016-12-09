Trump's inner circle
Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn has been asked to head Trump's White House National Economic Council, a group that coordinates economic policy across agencies, NBC News reported. Cohn, 56, is a former Goldman commodities trader from Ohio who...more
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a strong advocate of increased oil and gas development who is skeptical about climate change, to run the Department of the Interior, sources briefed on the...more
President-elect Donald Trump will name fast-food executive Andy Puzder to head the U.S. Department of Labor, according to a source familiar with the matter, in an appointment likely to antagonize organized labor. Puzder, chief executive of CKE...more
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, a critic of federal environmental regulation, is expected to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, The Trump transition team said. The choice, which enraged environmental activists and cheered the oil...more
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, a rival-turned-supporter of Donald Trump, overcame his stated qualms about a lack of government experience to accept the president-elect's nomination to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Democrats...more
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross has been named commerce secretary. Ross, 78, heads the private equity firm W.L. Ross & Co., which is known for buying up failed companies. His net worth was pegged by Forbes at about $2.9 billion. A staunch supporter...more
Steven Mnuchin, Trump's campaign finance chairman, has been named treasury secretary. Mnuchin, 53, is a relatively little-known but successful private equity investor, hedge fund manager and Hollywood financier who spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs...more
Elaine Chao has been named transportation secretary. Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bush for eight years and the first Asian-American woman to hold a Cabinet position. She also served as a deputy labor secretary under...more
Representative Tom Price has been named secretary of health and human services. Price, 62, is an orthopedic surgeon who heads the House of Representatives' Budget Committee. He has long criticized Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, and...more
Mitt Romney, the unsuccessful 2012 Republican presidential nominee, is being considered for secretary of state. He was a leader of the Republican establishment movement that tried to block Trump from becoming the nominee this year. In March, Romney...more
Former CIA head and retired general David Petraeus is a candidate for secretary of state and secretary of defense, despite admitting he shared classified information with his lover. Once the top U.S. military commander in Iraq and Afghanistan,...more
President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, his transition team announced. "Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or...more
Washington attorney Donald McGahn has been named Trump's White House Counsel, a senior transition official told Reuters. McGahn, a partner at Jones Day, one of the world�s largest law firms, served as counsel to Trump during his presidential...more
Betsy DeVos, wealthy Republican donor and school choice advocate, has been tapped to lead the U.S. Education Department, a post she has accepted. DeVos, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, met with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence...more
Senator Jeff Sessions has been chosen as Donald Trump's attorney general. Sessions, 69, was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump's presidential bid and has been a close ally since. A conservative from Alabama, he is serving his fourth term in the...more
Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, a former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency who advised Trump during the campaign on national security issues, has been named national security adviser. Flynn, 57, began his U.S. Army career in 1981 and served...more
Representative Mike Pompeo (C) of Kansas has been named CIA director. Pompeo, 52, is a third-term congressman from Kansas who is on the U.S House Select Intelligence Committee, which oversees the CIA, National Security Agency and cyber security....more
Rick Perry, former Texas governor and Republican presidential candidate in 2012 and 2016, is under consideration for Cabinet posts including defense, energy and veterans affairs. During a 2011 Republican debate, he tried to recall the three...more
Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, seen here with Stephen Bannon, is on Donald Trump's transition team. The New Jersey real estate scion helped guide Trump to victory and is poised to remain an influential adviser during his presidency....more
Stephen Bannon has been named Trump's chief strategist and senior counselor. Before he took over as chief executive of Trump's campaign in August, Bannon headed Breitbart News, a website and voice for the alt-right movement, a loose right-wing...more
Frank Gaffney, a former official in the Reagan administration and founder of the Center for Security Policy thinktank, is reportedly joining Trump's advisory team. Gaffney was previously a national security adviser on Ted Cruz's primary campaign. His...more
Blunt-spoken retired Marine Corps General James Mattis has been named defense secretary. Trump tweeted that "General James 'Mad Dog' Mattis, who is being considered for Secretary of Defense, was very impressive yesterday. A true General's General!"...more
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin met with Trump and Pence and discussed the possibility of serving in the new administration, including in the Department of the Interior, her spokesman said. "It was a wonderful discussion ... I was not offered a...more
John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from August 2005 to December 2006 during the Bush administration, is being considered for secretary of state. He championed the Iraq invasion, which many analysts have called one of the major...more
Continental Resources CEO Harold Hamm is at the top of Trump's list to serve as energy secretary, according to Representative Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, a Trump energy adviser who confirmed he is also under consideration for the job. "In my view,...more
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is a member of the transition team. Ivanka Trump attended her father's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. When asked about Ivanka's presence at the meeting, Reince Priebus told CNN that "Donald Trump...more
Donald Trump Jr. is on the transition team. Donald Jr. is an executive vice president with Trump Organization and works to expand the company's real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and golf interests nationally and internationally. In September he...more
Donald Trump's son Eric Trump is on the transition team. Eric is executive vice president of development and acquisitions at Trump Organization, responsible for new project acquisition, development and construction globally. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York City, is a contender for secretary of state. He is a member of the transition team. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Representative Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota congressman and a Trump energy adviser, confirmed he is under consideration for energy secretary. Cramer is a self-described climate change sceptic who has a history of supporting the oil, gas and coal...more
Trump put Vice President-elect Mike Pence in charge of his White House transition team. Indiana Governor Mike Pence has strong ties to Republican leaders in Congress and is a strident opponent of abortion. Pence has pushed Congress to defund Planned...more
Donald Trump has chosen Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff, a position that serves as gatekeeper and agenda-setter for the president. Priebus is a longtime Wisconsin political operative who was...more
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is a contender for secretary of state. He is also on the transition team. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Representative Chris Collins (R-NY), one of Trump's earliest supporters on Capitol Hill, is on the transition team and has been effectively designated the White House transition team's congressional liaison. Collins' official role is to serve as a...more
Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who helped bring about a more disciplined approach to the candidate, is a potential White House senior adviser. She has been named senior adviser of the transition team. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bob Corker, Tennessee senator and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a contender for secretary of state. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jan Brewer, former Arizona governor, is a contender for interior secretary. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Sarah Palin, Republican former Alaska governor who ran for vice president in 2008, is a contender for interior secretary. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to Iraq, is a contender for secretary of state. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel is on the transition team. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Representative Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee is on the transition team. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Campaign communications director Hope Hicks has been named national press secretary of the transition team. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dan Scavino, campaign director of social media and senior advisor, has been named director of social media of the transition team. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jason Miller has been named communications director of the transition team. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Stephen Miller, a senior policy and immigration campaign advisor for Donald Trump, has been named national policy director of the transition team. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Aleppo then and now
Scenes from Aleppo before and during the war that has decimated Syria's largest city.
Aleppo before the war
Before Syria's ruinous civil war struck Aleppo, the country's largest city was a busy commercial powerhouse and a proud historic center - its long heritage on...
John Glenn: 1921 - 2016
John Glenn, one of the 20th century's greatest explorers as the first American to orbit Earth and later as the world's oldest astronaut, has passed away at age...
The first Chinese WWE superstar?
Bin Wang is one of seven Chinese athletes hand-picked by the WWE in the hope that one of them will become the first Chinese WWE "superstar."
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.