Trump's inner circle

Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn has been asked to head Trump's White House National Economic Council, a group that coordinates economic policy across agencies, NBC News reported. Cohn, 56, is a former Goldman commodities trader from Ohio who joined the firm in 1990. He served in a variety of leadership roles in bond trading, becoming co-head of Goldman's broader securities and eventually, co-president in 2006. Cohn, president and chief operating officer at the Wall Street firm, had been widely considered the heir apparent to Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn has been asked to head Trump's White House National Economic Council, a group that coordinates economic policy across agencies, NBC News reported. Cohn, 56, is a former Goldman commodities trader from Ohio who joined the firm in 1990. He served in a variety of leadership roles in bond trading, becoming co-head of Goldman's broader securities and eventually, co-president in 2006. Cohn, president and chief operating officer at the Wall Street firm, had been widely considered the heir apparent to Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a strong advocate of increased oil and gas development who is skeptical about climate change, to run the Department of the Interior, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. The appointment could mean easier access for industry to more than a quarter of America's territory, ranging from national parks to tribal lands stretching from the Arctic to the Gulf of Mexico, where energy companies have been eager to drill and mine. McMorris Rodgers, the fourth most senior member of the House leadership, has been a supporter of efforts to expand the U.S. energy industry. She voted for the Native American Energy Act, a bill that was vetoed by President Barack Obama in 2015, that would have made it easier to drill on tribal territories. She has also expressed skepticism about climate change, consistently opposing Obama�s measures to combat it, and once arguing that former Vice President Al Gore, a longtime advocate for steps to combat global warming, deserves an �F� in science and an �A� in creative writing. The League of Conservation Voters, which publishes a score card ranking the environmental record of each member of Congress, gave McMorris Rodgers a zero in its most recent ratings. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a strong advocate of increased oil and gas development who is skeptical about climate change, to run the Department of the Interior, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. The appointment could mean easier access for industry to more than a quarter of America's territory, ranging from national parks to tribal lands stretching from the Arctic to the Gulf of Mexico, where energy companies have been eager to drill and mine. McMorris Rodgers, the fourth most senior member of the House leadership, has been a supporter of efforts to expand the U.S. energy industry. She voted for the Native American Energy Act, a bill that was vetoed by President Barack Obama in 2015, that would have made it easier to drill on tribal territories. She has also expressed skepticism about climate change, consistently opposing Obama�s measures to combat it, and once arguing that former Vice President Al Gore, a longtime advocate for steps to combat global warming, deserves an �F� in science and an �A� in creative writing. The League of Conservation Voters, which publishes a score card ranking the environmental record of each member of Congress, gave McMorris Rodgers a zero in its most recent ratings. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump will name fast-food executive Andy Puzder to head the U.S. Department of Labor, according to a source familiar with the matter, in an appointment likely to antagonize organized labor. Puzder, chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc, which operates the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's fast-food chains, has been a vociferous critic of government regulation of the workplace. Puzder frequently publishes commentary and gives television interviews in which he argues that a higher minimum wage would hurt workers by forcing restaurants to close and praises the benefits of automation in the fast-food industry. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump will name fast-food executive Andy Puzder to head the U.S. Department of Labor, according to a source familiar with the matter, in an appointment likely to antagonize organized labor. Puzder, chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc, which operates the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's fast-food chains, has been a vociferous critic of government regulation of the workplace. Puzder frequently publishes commentary and gives television interviews in which he argues that a higher minimum wage would hurt workers by forcing restaurants to close and praises the benefits of automation in the fast-food industry. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, a critic of federal environmental regulation, is expected to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, The Trump transition team said. The choice, which enraged environmental activists and cheered the oil industry, signals that the Republican president-elect plans to move ahead with his promise to cut back regulation and free up drilling and coal mining, in a likely reversal of Democratic President Barack Obama's environmental agenda. Pruitt has been a harsh opponent of Obama's measures to curb climate change and has helped lead a legal effort by some states to throw out an integral piece of Obama's climate change strategy that requires states to curb carbon output. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, a critic of federal environmental regulation, is expected to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, The Trump transition team said. The choice, which enraged environmental activists and cheered the oil industry, signals that the Republican president-elect plans to move ahead with his promise to cut back regulation and free up drilling and coal mining, in a likely reversal of Democratic President Barack Obama's environmental agenda. Pruitt has been a harsh opponent of Obama's measures to curb climate change and has helped lead a legal effort by some states to throw out an integral piece of Obama's climate change strategy that requires states to curb carbon output. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, a rival-turned-supporter of Donald Trump, overcame his stated qualms about a lack of government experience to accept the president-elect's nomination to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Democrats criticized the Republican president-elect's latest pick for his incoming administration, calling Carson unqualified to take over $48-billion agency that oversees public housing. Carson, a popular writer and speaker in conservative circles, has been a close adviser to Trump since he dropped out of the 2016 Republican presidential primary contest and he is a vice chairman of Trump's transition team. Trump discussed the job with Carson before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in November, although - despite his own presidential run - Carson had previously indicated reluctance to take a position in the incoming administration because of his lack of experience in federal government. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, a rival-turned-supporter of Donald Trump, overcame his stated qualms about a lack of government experience to accept the president-elect's nomination to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Democrats criticized the Republican president-elect's latest pick for his incoming administration, calling Carson unqualified to take over $48-billion agency that oversees public housing. Carson, a popular writer and speaker in conservative circles, has been a close adviser to Trump since he dropped out of the 2016 Republican presidential primary contest and he is a vice chairman of Trump's transition team. Trump discussed the job with Carson before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in November, although - despite his own presidential run - Carson had previously indicated reluctance to take a position in the incoming administration because of his lack of experience in federal government. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross has been named commerce secretary. Ross, 78, heads the private equity firm W.L. Ross & Co., which is known for buying up failed companies. His net worth was pegged by Forbes at about $2.9 billion. A staunch supporter of Trump and an economic adviser, Ross has helped shape the Trump campaign's views on trade policy. He blames the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, which entered into force in 1994, and the 2001 entry of China into the World Trade Organization for causing massive U.S. factory job losses. He is also a part of Trump's economic advisory team. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross has been named commerce secretary. Ross, 78, heads the private equity firm W.L. Ross & Co., which is known for buying up failed companies. His net worth was pegged by Forbes at about $2.9 billion. A staunch supporter of Trump and an economic adviser, Ross has helped shape the Trump campaign's views on trade policy. He blames the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, which entered into force in 1994, and the 2001 entry of China into the World Trade Organization for causing massive U.S. factory job losses. He is also a part of Trump's economic advisory team. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Steven Mnuchin, Trump's campaign finance chairman, has been named treasury secretary. Mnuchin, 53, is a relatively little-known but successful private equity investor, hedge fund manager and Hollywood financier who spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs before leaving in 2002. He assembled an investor group to buy a failed California mortgage lender in 2009, rebranded it as OneWest Bank and built it into Southern California's largest bank. The bank came under fire for its foreclosure practices as housing advocacy groups accused it of being too quick to foreclose on struggling homeowners. Mnuchin's inclusion in Trump's campaign team was questioned at the time by Stephen Bannon, now Trump's chief White House strategist. In an interview on Breitbart News, Bannon asked Trump whether the then presidential candidate was "selling out to Wall Street". Mnuchin, whose father was also a Goldman Sachs partner, worked at the investment bank for nearly two decades starting in the mid-1980s, a time when Wall Street was developing major financial innovations including new securitization techniques and collateralized debt obligations -- instruments that would later contribute to the financial crisis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Steven Mnuchin, Trump's campaign finance chairman, has been named treasury secretary. Mnuchin, 53, is a relatively little-known but successful private equity investor, hedge fund manager and Hollywood financier who spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs before leaving in 2002. He assembled an investor group to buy a failed California mortgage lender in 2009, rebranded it as OneWest Bank and built it into Southern California's largest bank. The bank came under fire for its foreclosure practices as housing advocacy groups accused it of being too quick to foreclose on struggling homeowners. Mnuchin's inclusion in Trump's campaign team was questioned at the time by Stephen Bannon, now Trump's chief White House strategist. In an interview on Breitbart News, Bannon asked Trump whether the then presidential candidate was "selling out to Wall Street". Mnuchin, whose father was also a Goldman Sachs partner, worked at the investment bank for nearly two decades starting in the mid-1980s, a time when Wall Street was developing major financial innovations including new securitization techniques and collateralized debt obligations -- instruments that would later contribute to the financial crisis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Elaine Chao has been named transportation secretary. Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bush for eight years and the first Asian-American woman to hold a Cabinet position. She also served as a deputy labor secretary under President George H.W. Bush. Chao is a director at Ingersoll Rand, News Corp and Vulcan Materials Company. She is married to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Elaine Chao has been named transportation secretary. Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bush for eight years and the first Asian-American woman to hold a Cabinet position. She also served as a deputy labor secretary under President George H.W. Bush. Chao is a director at Ingersoll Rand, News Corp and Vulcan Materials Company. She is married to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Representative Tom Price has been named secretary of health and human services. Price, 62, is an orthopedic surgeon who heads the House of Representatives' Budget Committee. He has long criticized Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, and has championed a plan of tax credits, expanded health savings accounts and lawsuit reforms to replace it. Price, who is also opposed to abortion, has represented the 6th Congressional District in Atlanta's northern suburbs since 2005. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Representative Tom Price has been named secretary of health and human services. Price, 62, is an orthopedic surgeon who heads the House of Representatives' Budget Committee. He has long criticized Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, and has championed a plan of tax credits, expanded health savings accounts and lawsuit reforms to replace it. Price, who is also opposed to abortion, has represented the 6th Congressional District in Atlanta's northern suburbs since 2005. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Mitt Romney, the unsuccessful 2012 Republican presidential nominee, is being considered for secretary of state. He was a leader of the Republican establishment movement that tried to block Trump from becoming the nominee this year. In March, Romney called Trump "a phony," "a fraud" and "a con man." A source close to Romney from his time as Massachusetts governor expressed concern he might be "frozen out" by officials whose thinking appears to be closer to Trump's, such as Flynn, Mattis, White House counselor Steve Bannon, and members of Trump's family. "How much influence and latitude he will have will be up to Trump, and they don't appear to be on the same page about much," the source said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Mitt Romney, the unsuccessful 2012 Republican presidential nominee, is being considered for secretary of state. He was a leader of the Republican establishment movement that tried to block Trump from becoming the nominee this year. In March, Romney called Trump "a phony," "a fraud" and "a con man." A source close to Romney from his time as Massachusetts governor expressed concern he might be "frozen out" by officials whose thinking appears to be closer to Trump's, such as Flynn, Mattis, White House counselor Steve Bannon, and members of Trump's family. "How much influence and latitude he will have will be up to Trump, and they don't appear to be on the same page about much," the source said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Former CIA head and retired general David Petraeus is a candidate for secretary of state and secretary of defense, despite admitting he shared classified information with his lover. Once the top U.S. military commander in Iraq and Afghanistan, Petraeus was sentenced to two years' probation and fined $100,000 last year for the unauthorized removal and retention of classified information. He admitted sharing classified information with his biographer, with whom he was having an affair. The scandal forced Petraeus to resign from the CIA in 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former CIA head and retired general David Petraeus is a candidate for secretary of state and secretary of defense, despite admitting he shared classified information with his lover. Once the top U.S. military commander in Iraq and Afghanistan, Petraeus was sentenced to two years' probation and fined $100,000 last year for the unauthorized removal and retention of classified information. He admitted sharing classified information with his biographer, with whom he was having an affair. The scandal forced Petraeus to resign from the CIA in 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, his transition team announced. "Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country," the president-elect said in the statement. The choice of Haley, a daughter of Indian immigrants who is an active voice for tolerance, may be aimed at countering criticism of Trump's divisive comments about immigrants and minorities, as well as accusations of sexism during his campaign. Haley, who last year signed a bill to remove the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina state capitol, condemned Trump during the Republican presidential primary campaign for not speaking out more forcefully against white supremacists. The Civil War flag, an emblem of the American South, is long associated with slavery. Haley supported Trump rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz in the primary before saying last month she would vote for Trump despite reservations about his character. The 44-year-old was the first woman elected governor of South Carolina in 2010, amid a wave of support from Republican Party's conservative Tea Party wing. REUTERS/Chris Keane

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, his transition team announced. "Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country," the president-elect said in the statement. The choice of Haley, a daughter of Indian immigrants who is an active voice for tolerance, may be aimed at countering criticism of Trump's divisive comments about immigrants and minorities, as well as accusations of sexism during his campaign. Haley, who last year signed a bill to remove the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina state capitol, condemned Trump during the Republican presidential primary campaign for not speaking out more forcefully against white supremacists. The Civil War flag, an emblem of the American South, is long associated with slavery. Haley supported Trump rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz in the primary before saying last month she would vote for Trump despite reservations about his character. The 44-year-old was the first woman elected governor of South Carolina in 2010, amid a wave of support from Republican Party's conservative Tea Party wing. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Washington attorney Donald McGahn has been named Trump's White House Counsel, a senior transition official told Reuters. McGahn, a partner at Jones Day, one of the world�s largest law firms, served as counsel to Trump during his presidential campaign. A former chairman of the Federal Election Commission and considered a top elections lawyer, McGahn may be charged with untangling the thicket of potential conflicts of interest that Trump, a real estate mogul with holdings all over the world, presents. Trump has said that as president, he will try to separate himself from running his company, turning it over to his children, but has resisted calls to place his assets in a blind trust. Trump may also look for a legal means by which to bring his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, onto his White House staff, circumventing a law that prevents federal officials from hiring family members. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Washington attorney Donald McGahn has been named Trump's White House Counsel, a senior transition official told Reuters. McGahn, a partner at Jones Day, one of the world�s largest law firms, served as counsel to Trump during his presidential campaign. A former chairman of the Federal Election Commission and considered a top elections lawyer, McGahn may be charged with untangling the thicket of potential conflicts of interest that Trump, a real estate mogul with holdings all over the world, presents. Trump has said that as president, he will try to separate himself from running his company, turning it over to his children, but has resisted calls to place his assets in a blind trust. Trump may also look for a legal means by which to bring his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, onto his White House staff, circumventing a law that prevents federal officials from hiring family members. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Betsy DeVos, wealthy Republican donor and school choice advocate, has been tapped to lead the U.S. Education Department, a post she has accepted. DeVos, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, met with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and discussed "the Common Core mission, and setting higher national standards and promoting the growth of school choice across the nation," according to a Trump transition team statement. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Betsy DeVos, wealthy Republican donor and school choice advocate, has been tapped to lead the U.S. Education Department, a post she has accepted. DeVos, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, met with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and discussed "the Common Core mission, and setting higher national standards and promoting the growth of school choice across the nation," according to a Trump transition team statement. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Jeff Sessions has been chosen as Donald Trump's attorney general. Sessions, 69, was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump's presidential bid and has been a close ally since. A conservative from Alabama, he is serving his fourth term in the chamber, where he is a member of the Judiciary Committee with oversight of federal courts, immigration, crime and terrorism. The 20-year congressional veteran must secure Senate confirmation to lead the Justice Department as attorney general, but he would only need to win majority support in the Republican-controlled chamber. In 1986, Sessions became only the second nominee in 50 years to be denied confirmation as a federal judge after allegations that he had made racist remarks. Those included testimony that in 1986 he had called an African-American prosecutor "boy," an allegation Sessions denied. Sessions said he was not a racist, but said at his hearing that groups such as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the American Civil Liberties Union could be considered "un-American." Sessions opposes any path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and was an enthusiastic backer of Trump's promise to build a wall on the border with Mexico. During the Republican George W. Bush administration, he blasted a bipartisan effort to create a guest-worker program, backed by the president, for illegal immigrants. The son of a country-store owner, he is a former Army Reserve captain and was U.S. attorney for Alabama's Southern District under former President Ronald Reagan and later Alabama's attorney general. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Senator Jeff Sessions has been chosen as Donald Trump's attorney general. Sessions, 69, was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump's presidential bid and has been a close ally since. A conservative from Alabama, he is serving his fourth term in the chamber, where he is a member of the Judiciary Committee with oversight of federal courts, immigration, crime and terrorism. The 20-year congressional veteran must secure Senate confirmation to lead the Justice Department as attorney general, but he would only need to win majority support in the Republican-controlled chamber. In 1986, Sessions became only the second nominee in 50 years to be denied confirmation as a federal judge after allegations that he had made racist remarks. Those included testimony that in 1986 he had called an African-American prosecutor "boy," an allegation Sessions denied. Sessions said he was not a racist, but said at his hearing that groups such as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the American Civil Liberties Union could be considered "un-American." Sessions opposes any path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and was an enthusiastic backer of Trump's promise to build a wall on the border with Mexico. During the Republican George W. Bush administration, he blasted a bipartisan effort to create a guest-worker program, backed by the president, for illegal immigrants. The son of a country-store owner, he is a former Army Reserve captain and was U.S. attorney for Alabama's Southern District under former President Ronald Reagan and later Alabama's attorney general. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, a former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency who advised Trump during the campaign on national security issues, has been named national security adviser. Flynn, 57, began his U.S. Army career in 1981 and served deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq. He later worked in the Office of the Director of Intelligence. Once a registered Democrat, Flynn became head of the DIA in 2012 under President Barack Obama. He retired a year earlier than expected, according to media reports, and became a fierce critic of Obama's foreign policy. He went on to start his own consulting firm, which has come under scrutiny for its ties to a Turkish businessman. He told the Wall Street Journal that he would sever connections with the businessman to take the post under Trump. Flynn has said the United States should work more with Russia on global security issues. In an August interview with the Washington Post, he defended a paid speech for state-run Russian Television. Flynn's advocates say his experience battling radical Islamist militants in Iraq and Afghanistan, along with candor that has ruffled feathers in Washington more than once, makes him the kind of ally Trump needs on his national security team. Several former U.S. officials who worked closely with Flynn described him as extremely smart but a poor manager who advocated a precipitous overhaul of the DIA that ignited hostility and resistance from veteran intelligence officials. His critics voice concerns about a management style that alienated some of his subordinates at DIA. That's an explanation some gave for why he was pushed into retirement in 2014. Two other former officials also said they had concerns about Flynn's management style, a potential liability in a White House job that requires coordinating U.S. policy and resolving disagreements among senior officials at different agencies. One of the officials said senior career DIA officials and other agency employees held Flynn responsi

Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, a former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency who advised Trump during the campaign on national security issues, has been named national security adviser. Flynn, 57, began his U.S. Army career in 1981 and served deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq. He later worked in the Office of the Director of Intelligence. Once a registered Democrat, Flynn became head of the DIA in 2012 under President Barack Obama. He retired a year earlier than expected, according to media reports, and became a fierce critic of Obama's foreign policy. He went on to start his own consulting firm, which has come under scrutiny for its ties to a Turkish businessman. He told the Wall Street Journal that he would sever connections with the businessman to take the post under Trump. Flynn has said the United States should work more with Russia on global security issues. In an August interview with the Washington Post, he defended a paid speech for state-run Russian Television. Flynn's advocates say his experience battling radical Islamist militants in Iraq and Afghanistan, along with candor that has ruffled feathers in Washington more than once, makes him the kind of ally Trump needs on his national security team. Several former U.S. officials who worked closely with Flynn described him as extremely smart but a poor manager who advocated a precipitous overhaul of the DIA that ignited hostility and resistance from veteran intelligence officials. His critics voice concerns about a management style that alienated some of his subordinates at DIA. That's an explanation some gave for why he was pushed into retirement in 2014. Two other former officials also said they had concerns about Flynn's management style, a potential liability in a White House job that requires coordinating U.S. policy and resolving disagreements among senior officials at different agencies. One of the officials said senior career DIA officials and other agency employees held Flynn responsi
Representative Mike Pompeo (C) of Kansas has been named CIA director. Pompeo, 52, is a third-term congressman from Kansas who is on the U.S House Select Intelligence Committee, which oversees the CIA, National Security Agency and cyber security. Pompeo also was a member of the House Select Committee on Benghazi investigating the 2012 attack on a U.S. compound in Libya. The California native graduated first in his class from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as a platoon leader in the U.S. Army before leaving the military as a captain to attend Harvard Law School. In 1996, he moved to Kansas to start an aircraft parts company. Its decision to open a factory in Mexico came under fire when Pompeo later ran for public office. He defended his work, saying the company had created jobs in the state. His ties to Koch Industries, owned by billionaire conservative donors Charles and David Koch, have also drawn scrutiny. He won re-election in the Nov. 8 election with 61 percent of the vote, according to Kansas's unofficial election results online. Pompeo has criticized former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked National Security Agency information, saying in a 2014 letter that his telecast appearance at an event undermined the ideals of "fairness and freedom." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Representative Mike Pompeo (C) of Kansas has been named CIA director. Pompeo, 52, is a third-term congressman from Kansas who is on the U.S House Select Intelligence Committee, which oversees the CIA, National Security Agency and cyber security. Pompeo also was a member of the House Select Committee on Benghazi investigating the 2012 attack on a U.S. compound in Libya. The California native graduated first in his class from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as a platoon leader in the U.S. Army before leaving the military as a captain to attend Harvard Law School. In 1996, he moved to Kansas to start an aircraft parts company. Its decision to open a factory in Mexico came under fire when Pompeo later ran for public office. He defended his work, saying the company had created jobs in the state. His ties to Koch Industries, owned by billionaire conservative donors Charles and David Koch, have also drawn scrutiny. He won re-election in the Nov. 8 election with 61 percent of the vote, according to Kansas's unofficial election results online. Pompeo has criticized former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked National Security Agency information, saying in a 2014 letter that his telecast appearance at an event undermined the ideals of "fairness and freedom." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rick Perry, former Texas governor and Republican presidential candidate in 2012 and 2016, is under consideration for Cabinet posts including defense, energy and veterans affairs. During a 2011 Republican debate, he tried to recall the three government departments he would eliminate if he became president. "I would do away with the Education, the, uh, Commerce, and, let's see. I can't. The third one I can't. Sorry. Oops," he said. He paused for an agonizing 53 seconds before conceding that he could not remember the Energy department, the third agency he would close. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rick Perry, former Texas governor and Republican presidential candidate in 2012 and 2016, is under consideration for Cabinet posts including defense, energy and veterans affairs. During a 2011 Republican debate, he tried to recall the three government departments he would eliminate if he became president. "I would do away with the Education, the, uh, Commerce, and, let's see. I can't. The third one I can't. Sorry. Oops," he said. He paused for an agonizing 53 seconds before conceding that he could not remember the Energy department, the third agency he would close. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, seen here with Stephen Bannon, is on Donald Trump's transition team. The New Jersey real estate scion helped guide Trump to victory and is poised to remain an influential adviser during his presidency. "Honestly, Jared is a very successful real estate person. But I actually think he likes politics more than he likes real estate," Trump said of Kushner, standing to his right during a victory speech after the Indiana party primary election in May. "But he's very good at politics." Kushner emerged as an important voice early in Trump's campaign, launched in June 2015. He was involved in almost every aspect of Trump's campaign, offering advice on key personnel decisions, strategy, speeches, fundraising and other areas. Late in the campaign, he began laying the groundwork for a possible Trump-run television network, in the event his father-in-law lost, according to a person familiar with the matter. Kushner spearheads his family's real estate development company, Kushner Companies, and is the publisher of the New York Observer weekly newspaper, which he acquired at age 25. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, seen here with Stephen Bannon, is on Donald Trump's transition team. The New Jersey real estate scion helped guide Trump to victory and is poised to remain an influential adviser during his presidency. "Honestly, Jared is a very successful real estate person. But I actually think he likes politics more than he likes real estate," Trump said of Kushner, standing to his right during a victory speech after the Indiana party primary election in May. "But he's very good at politics." Kushner emerged as an important voice early in Trump's campaign, launched in June 2015. He was involved in almost every aspect of Trump's campaign, offering advice on key personnel decisions, strategy, speeches, fundraising and other areas. Late in the campaign, he began laying the groundwork for a possible Trump-run television network, in the event his father-in-law lost, according to a person familiar with the matter. Kushner spearheads his family's real estate development company, Kushner Companies, and is the publisher of the New York Observer weekly newspaper, which he acquired at age 25. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Stephen Bannon has been named Trump's chief strategist and senior counselor. Before he took over as chief executive of Trump's campaign in August, Bannon headed Breitbart News, a website and voice for the alt-right movement, a loose right-wing confederation that includes hardcore nationalists, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and anti-Semites. Democrats, rights activists and minority groups were outraged by the appointment and said Trump, himself accused of racism and misogyny during the campaign, had just flung open the White House doors to hatemongers. Many urged him to reconsider. As a senior adviser to Trump, Bannon will be expected by far-right groups to champion their views and make sure that Trump keeps such campaign promises as building a wall on the southern U.S. border, cracking down on Muslims entering the country and restricting the influx of Syrian war refugees. While Bannon was at Breitbart, it had stories with headlines such as "Birth control makes women unattractive and crazy," "Political correctness protects Muslim rape culture" and "Hoist it high and proud: The Confederate flag proclaims a glorious heritage." The site's pro-Trump agenda featured speculative stories questioning Hillary Clinton's health and accusing her close aide Huma Abedin of being a Saudi spy. Bannon was charged with domestic violence and battery in 1996 after his then-wife, Mary Louise Piccard, said he grabbed her by the throat and arm during an argument. The case was dropped when she did not appear in court. In 2007 Piccard said in court documents Bannon did not like the school the girls attended because it had too many "whiny brat" Jewish students. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Stephen Bannon has been named Trump's chief strategist and senior counselor. Before he took over as chief executive of Trump's campaign in August, Bannon headed Breitbart News, a website and voice for the alt-right movement, a loose right-wing confederation that includes hardcore nationalists, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and anti-Semites. Democrats, rights activists and minority groups were outraged by the appointment and said Trump, himself accused of racism and misogyny during the campaign, had just flung open the White House doors to hatemongers. Many urged him to reconsider. As a senior adviser to Trump, Bannon will be expected by far-right groups to champion their views and make sure that Trump keeps such campaign promises as building a wall on the southern U.S. border, cracking down on Muslims entering the country and restricting the influx of Syrian war refugees. While Bannon was at Breitbart, it had stories with headlines such as "Birth control makes women unattractive and crazy," "Political correctness protects Muslim rape culture" and "Hoist it high and proud: The Confederate flag proclaims a glorious heritage." The site's pro-Trump agenda featured speculative stories questioning Hillary Clinton's health and accusing her close aide Huma Abedin of being a Saudi spy. Bannon was charged with domestic violence and battery in 1996 after his then-wife, Mary Louise Piccard, said he grabbed her by the throat and arm during an argument. The case was dropped when she did not appear in court. In 2007 Piccard said in court documents Bannon did not like the school the girls attended because it had too many "whiny brat" Jewish students. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Frank Gaffney, a former official in the Reagan administration and founder of the Center for Security Policy thinktank, is reportedly joining Trump's advisory team. Gaffney was previously a national security adviser on Ted Cruz's primary campaign. His center's reports argue that hundreds of thousands of American Muslims support Islamist violence in the United States and that there is a conspiracy to erode the U.S. legal system by elevating sharia, the Islamic legal code. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that monitors U.S. extremist groups, has labeled the Center for Security Policy a "hate group" and Gaffney a "notorious Islamophobe." Back in December 2015, when Trump proposed a ban on Muslims entering the United States, he pointed to data from the Center for Security Policy indicating that a quarter of Muslims in a poll thought violence against Americans was justified. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Frank Gaffney, a former official in the Reagan administration and founder of the Center for Security Policy thinktank, is reportedly joining Trump's advisory team. Gaffney was previously a national security adviser on Ted Cruz's primary campaign. His center's reports argue that hundreds of thousands of American Muslims support Islamist violence in the United States and that there is a conspiracy to erode the U.S. legal system by elevating sharia, the Islamic legal code. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that monitors U.S. extremist groups, has labeled the Center for Security Policy a "hate group" and Gaffney a "notorious Islamophobe." Back in December 2015, when Trump proposed a ban on Muslims entering the United States, he pointed to data from the Center for Security Policy indicating that a quarter of Muslims in a poll thought violence against Americans was justified. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Blunt-spoken retired Marine Corps General James Mattis has been named defense secretary. Trump tweeted that "General James 'Mad Dog' Mattis, who is being considered for Secretary of Defense, was very impressive yesterday. A true General's General!" From 2010 to 2013, Mattis headed the U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees operations stretching from the Horn of Africa through the Middle East and into Central Asia including Afghanistan and Pakistan. During that time, he was at odds with the Obama administration on the need to prepare for potential threats from Iran and about resources for Afghanistan. Mattis, 66, served as an American commander in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and was known to be popular among the troops. Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Mattis had "a legendary military career." Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said it was a "very real possibility" Mattis would get the job, telling the ABC program "This Week:" "I know that President-elect Trump loves leaders like General Mattis." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Blunt-spoken retired Marine Corps General James Mattis has been named defense secretary. Trump tweeted that "General James 'Mad Dog' Mattis, who is being considered for Secretary of Defense, was very impressive yesterday. A true General's General!" From 2010 to 2013, Mattis headed the U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees operations stretching from the Horn of Africa through the Middle East and into Central Asia including Afghanistan and Pakistan. During that time, he was at odds with the Obama administration on the need to prepare for potential threats from Iran and about resources for Afghanistan. Mattis, 66, served as an American commander in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and was known to be popular among the troops. Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Mattis had "a legendary military career." Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said it was a "very real possibility" Mattis would get the job, telling the ABC program "This Week:" "I know that President-elect Trump loves leaders like General Mattis." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin met with Trump and Pence and discussed the possibility of serving in the new administration, including in the Department of the Interior, her spokesman said. "It was a wonderful discussion ... I was not offered a position," Fallin told reporters in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York. "It was just an initial meeting to address a wide range of topics." A spokesman said they discussed the possibility of Fallin serving at the Interior Department. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin met with Trump and Pence and discussed the possibility of serving in the new administration, including in the Department of the Interior, her spokesman said. "It was a wonderful discussion ... I was not offered a position," Fallin told reporters in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York. "It was just an initial meeting to address a wide range of topics." A spokesman said they discussed the possibility of Fallin serving at the Interior Department. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from August 2005 to December 2006 during the Bush administration, is being considered for secretary of state. He championed the Iraq invasion, which many analysts have called one of the major U.S. foreign policy debacles of modern times. Even if Bolton is nominated, Senate confirmation is not a foregone conclusion. In 2005, Senate Democrats - with the support of a single Republican � blocked a vote to confirm him as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. He was appointed to that post by Republican President George W. Bush while the Senate was in recess. Bolton has also criticized U.S. negotiations to contain Iran's nuclear program and advocated bombing its nuclear facilities. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from August 2005 to December 2006 during the Bush administration, is being considered for secretary of state. He championed the Iraq invasion, which many analysts have called one of the major U.S. foreign policy debacles of modern times. Even if Bolton is nominated, Senate confirmation is not a foregone conclusion. In 2005, Senate Democrats - with the support of a single Republican � blocked a vote to confirm him as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. He was appointed to that post by Republican President George W. Bush while the Senate was in recess. Bolton has also criticized U.S. negotiations to contain Iran's nuclear program and advocated bombing its nuclear facilities. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Continental Resources CEO Harold Hamm is at the top of Trump's list to serve as energy secretary, according to Representative Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, a Trump energy adviser who confirmed he is also under consideration for the job. "In my view, Harold Hamm has the right of first refusal," Cramer told Reuters in a telephone interview. "In my view, he's likely to be asked. And, because he's a patriot and an American, he's likely to say yes." Hamm, 70, became one of America's wealthiest men during the U.S. oil and gas drilling boom over the past decade, tapping into controversial hydraulic fracturing drilling technology to access vast deposits in North Dakota's shale fields. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

Continental Resources CEO Harold Hamm is at the top of Trump's list to serve as energy secretary, according to Representative Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, a Trump energy adviser who confirmed he is also under consideration for the job. "In my view, Harold Hamm has the right of first refusal," Cramer told Reuters in a telephone interview. "In my view, he's likely to be asked. And, because he's a patriot and an American, he's likely to say yes." Hamm, 70, became one of America's wealthiest men during the U.S. oil and gas drilling boom over the past decade, tapping into controversial hydraulic fracturing drilling technology to access vast deposits in North Dakota's shale fields. REUTERS/Steve Sisney
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is a member of the transition team. Ivanka Trump attended her father's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. When asked about Ivanka's presence at the meeting, Reince Priebus told CNN that "Donald Trump has been very clear from the very beginning that his family is very important to him." Trump has insisted that to avoid conflicts of interest, his three eldest children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. would run his sprawling business operations once he assumed the presidency. His company said it was vetting new business structures for the transfer of control to the three and the arrangement would not violate conflict-of-interest laws. But government ethics experts said the move would fall short of blind trust standards and was unlikely to prevent potential conflicts of interest. Conflicts of interest could stem, for example, from countries trying to influence policies by doing business with any of his companies or even his children. His daughter Ivanka has a line of fashion products, which along with other Trump-branded items are made in countries like China. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is a member of the transition team. Ivanka Trump attended her father's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. When asked about Ivanka's presence at the meeting, Reince Priebus told CNN that "Donald Trump has been very clear from the very beginning that his family is very important to him." Trump has insisted that to avoid conflicts of interest, his three eldest children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. would run his sprawling business operations once he assumed the presidency. His company said it was vetting new business structures for the transfer of control to the three and the arrangement would not violate conflict-of-interest laws. But government ethics experts said the move would fall short of blind trust standards and was unlikely to prevent potential conflicts of interest. Conflicts of interest could stem, for example, from countries trying to influence policies by doing business with any of his companies or even his children. His daughter Ivanka has a line of fashion products, which along with other Trump-branded items are made in countries like China. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump Jr. is on the transition team. Donald Jr. is an executive vice president with Trump Organization and works to expand the company's real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and golf interests nationally and internationally. In September he tweeted an image of Skittles candy and wrote, "If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That's our Syrian refugee problem." He also made remarks on a Philadelphia radio show that the media would be �warming up the gas chamber� if the Republican Party behaved the same way as the Democrats during the presidential campaign. He later clarified that it was a reference to capital punishment, not the Nazi-led Holocaust. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump Jr. is on the transition team. Donald Jr. is an executive vice president with Trump Organization and works to expand the company's real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and golf interests nationally and internationally. In September he tweeted an image of Skittles candy and wrote, "If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That's our Syrian refugee problem." He also made remarks on a Philadelphia radio show that the media would be �warming up the gas chamber� if the Republican Party behaved the same way as the Democrats during the presidential campaign. He later clarified that it was a reference to capital punishment, not the Nazi-led Holocaust. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump's son Eric Trump is on the transition team. Eric is executive vice president of development and acquisitions at Trump Organization, responsible for new project acquisition, development and construction globally. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump's son Eric Trump is on the transition team. Eric is executive vice president of development and acquisitions at Trump Organization, responsible for new project acquisition, development and construction globally. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York City, is a contender for secretary of state. He is a member of the transition team. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York City, is a contender for secretary of state. He is a member of the transition team. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Representative Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota congressman and a Trump energy adviser, confirmed he is under consideration for energy secretary. Cramer is a self-described climate change sceptic who has a history of supporting the oil, gas and coal sectors. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Representative Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota congressman and a Trump energy adviser, confirmed he is under consideration for energy secretary. Cramer is a self-described climate change sceptic who has a history of supporting the oil, gas and coal sectors. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Trump put Vice President-elect Mike Pence in charge of his White House transition team. Indiana Governor Mike Pence has strong ties to Republican leaders in Congress and is a strident opponent of abortion. Pence has pushed Congress to defund Planned Parenthood and signed a state law mandating that a fetus be buried or cremated after an abortion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump put Vice President-elect Mike Pence in charge of his White House transition team. Indiana Governor Mike Pence has strong ties to Republican leaders in Congress and is a strident opponent of abortion. Pence has pushed Congress to defund Planned Parenthood and signed a state law mandating that a fetus be buried or cremated after an abortion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump has chosen Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff, a position that serves as gatekeeper and agenda-setter for the president. Priebus is a longtime Wisconsin political operative who was credited with marshaling party resources for Trump's White House bid. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump has chosen Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff, a position that serves as gatekeeper and agenda-setter for the president. Priebus is a longtime Wisconsin political operative who was credited with marshaling party resources for Trump's White House bid. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is a contender for secretary of state. He is also on the transition team. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is a contender for secretary of state. He is also on the transition team. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Representative Chris Collins (R-NY), one of Trump's earliest supporters on Capitol Hill, is on the transition team and has been effectively designated the White House transition team's congressional liaison. Collins' official role is to serve as a conduit to the transition team for lawmakers who want to convey concerns or ideas for legislation and staffing. Collins said the new administration was poised to move �very quickly� to overturn some of Obama�s executive orders, as well as to work on healthcare and tax reforms. REUTERS/Jim Young

Representative Chris Collins (R-NY), one of Trump's earliest supporters on Capitol Hill, is on the transition team and has been effectively designated the White House transition team's congressional liaison. Collins' official role is to serve as a conduit to the transition team for lawmakers who want to convey concerns or ideas for legislation and staffing. Collins said the new administration was poised to move �very quickly� to overturn some of Obama�s executive orders, as well as to work on healthcare and tax reforms. REUTERS/Jim Young
Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who helped bring about a more disciplined approach to the candidate, is a potential White House senior adviser. She has been named senior adviser of the transition team. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who helped bring about a more disciplined approach to the candidate, is a potential White House senior adviser. She has been named senior adviser of the transition team. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bob Corker, Tennessee senator and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a contender for secretary of state. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Bob Corker, Tennessee senator and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a contender for secretary of state. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jan Brewer, former Arizona governor, is a contender for interior secretary. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Jan Brewer, former Arizona governor, is a contender for interior secretary. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Sarah Palin, Republican former Alaska governor who ran for vice president in 2008, is a contender for interior secretary. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Sarah Palin, Republican former Alaska governor who ran for vice president in 2008, is a contender for interior secretary. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to Iraq, is a contender for secretary of state. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to Iraq, is a contender for secretary of state. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel is on the transition team. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel is on the transition team. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Representative Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee is on the transition team. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Representative Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee is on the transition team. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Campaign communications director Hope Hicks has been named national press secretary of the transition team. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Campaign communications director Hope Hicks has been named national press secretary of the transition team. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dan Scavino, campaign director of social media and senior advisor, has been named director of social media of the transition team. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dan Scavino, campaign director of social media and senior advisor, has been named director of social media of the transition team. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jason Miller has been named communications director of the transition team. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jason Miller has been named communications director of the transition team. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Stephen Miller, a senior policy and immigration campaign advisor for Donald Trump, has been named national policy director of the transition team. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Stephen Miller, a senior policy and immigration campaign advisor for Donald Trump, has been named national policy director of the transition team. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
