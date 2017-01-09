Trump's inner circle
Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, seen here with Stephen Bannon, will be named Donald Trump's senior adviser, media outlets reported Monday, a potentially thorny choice in the face of anti-nepotism law. Like Trump, Kushner is a New York-based...more
Kellyanne Conway, a Republican pollster who was widely credited with bringing a more disciplined approach to Donald Trump's election campaign, will become White House counselor. In her new post, Conway will play a key advisory role, helping to...more
The Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer will serve as President-elect Donald Trump's press secretary in the White House. Spicer, 45, served as RNC spokesman during Trump's presidential campaign, alongside party chairman Reince...more
President-elect Donald Trump announced Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive Rex Tillerson as his choice for secretary of state, praising the business leader as a successful international dealmaker who has led a global operation. Tillerson's experience...more
Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn has been asked to head Trump's White House National Economic Council, a group that coordinates economic policy across agencies. Cohn, 56, is a former Goldman commodities trader from Ohio who joined the firm in 1990....more
Trump has chosen former Texas Governor Rick Perry to head the Department of Energy, a transition official said, putting him in charge of the agency he proposed eliminating during his bid for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination. The choice...more
Hope Hicks, Trump's sole spokeswoman when he began what was considered a longshot candidacy in June 2015, will be director of strategic communications. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dan Scavino, campaign director of social media and senior advisor, has been named director of social media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jason Miller was appointed director of communications. He served as communications director of the transition team. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
President-elect Donald Trump spoke to former chief executive of Hewlett-Packard Carly Fiorina about the job of director of national intelligence, the New York Times reported, citing a senior Trump transition team member. Fiorina, once a rival for...more
Republican Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana, a former Navy SEAL commander, was selected to be interior secretary. Zinke, 55, will be nominated to head the Interior Department, which employs more than 70,000 people across the United States and...more
President-elect Donald Trump will name fast-food executive Andy Puzder to head the U.S. Department of Labor, in an appointment likely to antagonize organized labor. Puzder, chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc, which operates the Carl's Jr. and...more
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, a critic of federal environmental regulation, has been named to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. The choice, which enraged environmental activists and cheered the oil industry, signals that the...more
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, a rival-turned-supporter of Donald Trump, overcame his stated qualms about a lack of government experience to accept the president-elect's nomination to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Democrats...more
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross has been named commerce secretary. Ross, 78, heads the private equity firm W.L. Ross & Co., which is known for buying up failed companies. His net worth was pegged by Forbes at about $2.9 billion. A staunch supporter...more
Steven Mnuchin, Trump's campaign finance chairman, has been named treasury secretary. Mnuchin, 53, is a relatively little-known but successful private equity investor, hedge fund manager and Hollywood financier who spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs...more
Elaine Chao has been named transportation secretary. Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bush for eight years and the first Asian-American woman to hold a Cabinet position. She also served as a deputy labor secretary under...more
Representative Tom Price has been named secretary of health and human services. Price, 62, is an orthopedic surgeon who heads the House of Representatives' Budget Committee. He has long criticized Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, and...more
President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. "Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move...more
Washington attorney Donald McGahn has been named Trump's White House Counsel, a senior transition official told Reuters. McGahn, a partner at Jones Day, one of the world�s largest law firms, served as counsel to Trump during his presidential...more
Betsy DeVos, wealthy Republican donor and school choice advocate, has been tapped to lead the U.S. Education Department. DeVos, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, met with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and discussed "the...more
Blunt-spoken retired Marine Corps General James Mattis has been named defense secretary. Trump tweeted that "General James 'Mad Dog' Mattis, who is being considered for Secretary of Defense, was very impressive yesterday. A true General's General!"...more
Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, a former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency who advised Trump during the campaign on national security issues, has been named national security adviser. Flynn, 57, began his U.S. Army career in 1981 and served...more
Representative Mike Pompeo (C) of Kansas has been named CIA director. Pompeo, 52, is a third-term congressman from Kansas who is on the U.S House Select Intelligence Committee, which oversees the CIA, National Security Agency and cyber security....more
Trump put Vice President-elect Mike Pence in charge of his White House transition team. Indiana Governor Mike Pence has strong ties to Republican leaders in Congress and is a strident opponent of abortion. Pence has pushed Congress to defund Planned...more
Donald Trump has chosen Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff, a position that serves as gatekeeper and agenda-setter for the president. Priebus is a longtime Wisconsin political operative who was...more
Linda McMahon has been named small business administration administrator. McMahon, 68, is a co-founder and former chief executive of the professional wrestling franchise WWE, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut. She ran unsuccessfully as a...more
Stephen Bannon has been named Trump's chief strategist and senior counselor. Before he took over as chief executive of Trump's campaign in August, Bannon headed Breitbart News, a website and voice for the alt-right movement, a loose right-wing...more
Frank Gaffney, a former official in the Reagan administration and founder of the Center for Security Policy thinktank, is reportedly joining Trump's advisory team. Gaffney was previously a national security adviser on Ted Cruz's primary campaign. His...more
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is a member of the transition team. Ivanka Trump attended her father's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. When asked about Ivanka's presence at the meeting, Reince Priebus told CNN that "Donald Trump...more
Donald Trump Jr. is on the transition team. Donald Jr. is an executive vice president with Trump Organization and works to expand the company's real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and golf interests nationally and internationally. In September he...more
Donald Trump's son Eric Trump is on the transition team. Eric is executive vice president of development and acquisitions at Trump Organization, responsible for new project acquisition, development and construction globally. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Businessman Vincent Viola has been named secretary of the army. Viola, 60, is a West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran who served in the 101st Airborne Division. He founded high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial Inc and served as chairman of...more
Representative Chris Collins (R-NY), one of Trump's earliest supporters on Capitol Hill, is on the transition team and has been effectively designated the White House transition team's congressional liaison. Collins' official role is to serve as a...more
