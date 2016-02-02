Trump's Iowa disappointment
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump react as they gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump takes the stage at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Austin Bayliss of Altoona, Iowa, watches as the stage for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's caucus night rally is taken down in West Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at the Republican caucus site at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump stands prior to the start of the Iowa caucuses at St Francis of Assisi church in West Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
