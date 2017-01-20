Edition:
Trump's "Make America Great Again" welcome concert

Lee Greenwood performs with the Frontmen of Country during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial after the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
People stand for the national anthem before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump addresses the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down sings during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Toby Keith performs at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump attends the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
A military fife and drum corps prepare to take the stage at the Lincoln Memorial to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump greets Lee Greenwood at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
The U.S. Army Band performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Carolyn Hanna, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump from the Bahamas, smiles during an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump salutes next to his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka as they arrive at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
U.S. Army Old Guard Drum Corps perform during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump accompanied by his wife Melania and family attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump and his family take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
