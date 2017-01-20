Trump's "Make America Great Again" welcome concert
Lee Greenwood performs with the Frontmen of Country during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial after the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People stand for the national anthem before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President-elect Donald Trump addresses the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down sings during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Toby Keith performs at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump attends the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A military fife and drum corps prepare to take the stage at the Lincoln Memorial to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President-elect Donald Trump greets Lee Greenwood at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The U.S. Army Band performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Carolyn Hanna, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump from the Bahamas, smiles during an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President-elect Donald Trump salutes next to his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka as they arrive at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Army Old Guard Drum Corps perform during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump accompanied by his wife Melania and family attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President-elect Donald Trump and his family take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
