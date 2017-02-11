Trump's political picks
Tom Price was sworn in as secretary of health, putting in place a determined opponent of Obamacare to help President Donald Trump fulfill his pledge to dismantle his predecessor's law and reshape the country's healthcare system. As head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Price has the authority to rewrite rules implementing the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. He could move quickly to rework...more
A bitterly divided Senate confirmed Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States. Sessions, a known immigration hardliner, will take the lead of the Justice Department as its lawyers are defending Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries and all refugees. Civil rights groups worry that the Justice Department's civil rights division will not be aggressive...more
Billionaire Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the new Secretary of Education after Vice President Pence was called in to break a tie that threatened to defeat her in Senate. DeVos is married to the heir and former chief executive of Amway, which sells household and personal care items. She is also the daughter of the founders of Prince Corp, a Michigan car parts supplier, and sister of Erik Prince, the founder of the security company...more
Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, filling a key spot on Trump's national security team despite concerns about the former Exxon Mobil CEO's ties to Russia. Tillerson's job as chief U.S. diplomat became harder before it even began because of White House moves that have antagonized Muslim nations, European allies, Mexico and U.S. bureaucrats, current and former U.S. officials said. He also inherits a messy globe...more
President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, picking the 49-year-old federal appeals court judge to restore the court's conservative majority and help shape rulings on divisive issues such as abortion, gun control, the death penalty and religious rights. The Colorado native faces a potentially contentious confirmation battle in the U.S. Senate after Republicans last year refused to...more
White House senior advisor Steve Bannon - the populist firebrand fast emerging as the president's right-hand man - has taken a hard line in the first days of the Trump presidency. When Homeland Security senior officials interpreted the travel ban executive order to mean that green card holders would not face additional screening, they were quickly overruled by Bannon and senior policy advisor Stephen Miller. Bannon has also...more
Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump and son-in-law to Donald Trump, is a senior White House advisor. Trump said that he would appoint Kushner to broker a Middle East peace deal. Questions about Kushner's role emerged as voters and lawmakers questioned potential conflicts of interest for Trump, given his wide-ranging business interests, history of employing family members, and the influence of his daughter Ivanka Trump, who is...more
Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway now holds the role of White House senior advisor. Conway used the term "alternative facts" on NBC's "Meet the Press" on January 22 during a discussion about the size of the crowd at Trump's inauguration. Some commentators denounced her expression as "Orwellian." She was responding to accusations that the Trump administration was fixated on the size of his inauguration crowds, saying: "We...more
Retired four-star Marine Corps General James "Mad Dog" Mattis was sworn in as Secretary of Defense hours after Trump was sworn in on January 20. Trump said that he would defer to Mattis regarding the use of waterboarding as an intelligence-gathering tool, even though Trump said he still believes the practice works. Trump said Mattis does not "necessarily believe" in waterboarding and other enhanced interrogation techniques, which...more
White House press secretary Sean Spicer promised reporters on January 23 that he would never lie after a weekend briefing in which he made statements about the crowd size for Trump's inauguration that were debunked. In comments to reporters on January 21 that became known as the "alternative facts" briefing, Spicer declared that Trump's crowd was "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration - period." Photographs showed...more
Retired General John Kelly has been confirmed as Secretary of Homeland Security, a sprawling department responsible for everything from domestic antiterrorism to border security and disaster prevention. Trump's executive order to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations was developed hastily and was not extensively reviewed by the agencies which are now grappling with implementing it. Confusion mounted...more
Nikki Haley was confirmed as ambassador to the United Nations, sending a rising Republican star to represent President Donald Trump at an institution he has criticized. Haley sent another shiver through America's allies on January 27, warning them that if they do not have Washington's back, she is "taking names" and will respond. During her confirmation hearing, the 45-year-old promised to press for U.N. reforms but also fight...more
Mike Pompeo was confirmed as director of the Central Intelligence Agency. The CIA post is one of the most highly charged in Washington, amid controversy surrounding Russian attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in Trump's favor. Trump belittled the agency as he questioned its conclusion that Russia was involved in cyber hacking that interfered with the election. Trump is also considering bringing back a CIA...more
Elaine Chao has been confirmed as secretary of the Transportation Department, the agency that oversees aviation, vehicle, train and pipeline safety. Chao will face key decisions on how to regulate the growing use of drones and automakers' plans to offer self-driving cars. She will be a key player in the Trump administration's plans to win approval for a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal over 10 years. The department has a $75...more
National security advisor Michael Flynn is a retired Army general and former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency who advised Trump during the campaign on national security issues. Reuters reported in January, citing three sources familiar with the matter, that Flynn had held five phone calls with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak on December 29, the day Obama retaliated for Moscow's interference in the U.S. presidential...more
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was formerly Republican National Committee chairman. The longtime Wisconsin political operative was credited with marshaling party resources for Trump's White House bid. Priebus' moderate advice was being drowned out by the opinions of Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, said a senior DHS official and two people in Washington who work closely with the White House on immigration and a range of...more
Senior advisor Stephen Miller is a close ally of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. A senior national security official described the pair as a "tag team" pushing Trump's key policies. Miller is said to have mastered the thinking of his former boss and anti-immigration advocate Jeff Sessions, Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney General, as well as Bannon. Miller is known to be a staunch advocate for restricting immigration,...more
Hope Hicks, Trump's sole spokeswoman when he began what was considered a longshot candidacy in June 2015, is now White House director of strategic communications. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dan Scavino, campaign director of social media and senior advisor, is the White House director of social media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder