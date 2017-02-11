Edition:
United States

Trump's political picks

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Tom Price was sworn in as secretary of health, putting in place a determined opponent of Obamacare to help President Donald Trump fulfill his pledge to dismantle his predecessor's law and reshape the country's healthcare system. As head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Price has the authority to rewrite rules implementing the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. He could move quickly to rework...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Tom Price was sworn in as secretary of health, putting in place a determined opponent of Obamacare to help President Donald Trump fulfill his pledge to dismantle his predecessor's law and reshape the country's healthcare system. As head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Price has the authority to rewrite rules implementing the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. He could move quickly to rework the regulations while waiting for Republicans in Congress to keep their pledge to scrap the law entirely. Trump signed an order on his first day in office to freeze regulations and take other steps to weaken the law enacted by former President Barack Obama, a directive that will fall largely on Price. Price's nomination was dogged by questions about his trading in hundreds of thousands of dollars in health company stocks while working on healthcare legislation. Democrats also criticized Price for his opposition to Obamacare, his ideas about restructuring the Medicare program for the elderly and disabled, and his opposition to Planned Parenthood. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 19
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017

A bitterly divided Senate confirmed Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States. Sessions, a known immigration hardliner, will take the lead of the Justice Department as its lawyers are defending Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries and all refugees. Civil rights groups worry that the Justice Department's civil rights division will not be aggressive...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A bitterly divided Senate confirmed Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States. Sessions, a known immigration hardliner, will take the lead of the Justice Department as its lawyers are defending Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries and all refugees. Civil rights groups worry that the Justice Department's civil rights division will not be aggressive in prosecuting abuses under Sessions. They cite his failure to win Senate confirmation to become a federal judge in 1986 because of allegations he made racist remarks, including testimony that he had called an African-American prosecutor "boy," an allegation Sessions denied. Sessions said at his hearing in 1986 that groups such as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the American Civil Liberties Union could be considered "un-American." He also acknowledged he had called the Voting Rights Act of 1965 a "piece of intrusive legislation." Sessions has pushed to curb immigration into the United States, including by those who enter legally on work permits. He has also voted against many measures to reduce sentences for prisoners. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 19
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Billionaire Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the new Secretary of Education after Vice President Pence was called in to break a tie that threatened to defeat her in Senate. DeVos is married to the heir and former chief executive of Amway, which sells household and personal care items. She is also the daughter of the founders of Prince Corp, a Michigan car parts supplier, and sister of Erik Prince, the founder of the security company...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Billionaire Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the new Secretary of Education after Vice President Pence was called in to break a tie that threatened to defeat her in Senate. DeVos is married to the heir and former chief executive of Amway, which sells household and personal care items. She is also the daughter of the founders of Prince Corp, a Michigan car parts supplier, and sister of Erik Prince, the founder of the security company formerly known as Blackwater USA, now called Academi. DeVos has been an advocate of charter schools, which operate independently of school districts and frequently are run by corporations. Democrats are concerned she will promote charter schools in a way that would undercut public schools, which have long been the anchor of the U.S. education system. Teachers unions, a major constituency for the Democratic Party, roundly opposed DeVos, a philanthropist and investor, to lead the department, which sets education policy for younger children and universities and also administers a college financial aid program of $1 trillion. Only two Republicans joined the 46 Democrats and two independents in opposition to DeVos. Critics have called her unprepared to lead the Department of Education after a rocky Senate confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 19
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, filling a key spot on Trump's national security team despite concerns about the former Exxon Mobil CEO's ties to Russia. Tillerson's job as chief U.S. diplomat became harder before it even began because of White House moves that have antagonized Muslim nations, European allies, Mexico and U.S. bureaucrats, current and former U.S. officials said. He also inherits a messy globe...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, filling a key spot on Trump's national security team despite concerns about the former Exxon Mobil CEO's ties to Russia. Tillerson's job as chief U.S. diplomat became harder before it even began because of White House moves that have antagonized Muslim nations, European allies, Mexico and U.S. bureaucrats, current and former U.S. officials said. He also inherits a messy globe with a civil war in Syria, nuclear-armed North Korea threatening to test an intercontinental ballistic missile and challenges from a rising China and an assertive Russia. About 900 State Department officials signed a memo dissenting from Trump's executive order imposing a hold on refugees entering the U.S. and travel from seven countries, a source familiar with the document said, an unusual rebellion against a new president's policies. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 19
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, picking the 49-year-old federal appeals court judge to restore the court's conservative majority and help shape rulings on divisive issues such as abortion, gun control, the death penalty and religious rights. The Colorado native faces a potentially contentious confirmation battle in the U.S. Senate after Republicans last year refused to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, picking the 49-year-old federal appeals court judge to restore the court's conservative majority and help shape rulings on divisive issues such as abortion, gun control, the death penalty and religious rights. The Colorado native faces a potentially contentious confirmation battle in the U.S. Senate after Republicans last year refused to consider President Barack Obama's nominee to fill the vacancy caused by the death of conservative justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch is the youngest nominee to the nation's highest court in more than a quarter century, and he could influence the direction of the court for decades. Gorsuch is a judge on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and was appointed to that post by Republican President George W. Bush in 2006. Gorsuch is considered a conservative intellectual, known for backing religious rights, and is seen as very much in the mold of Scalia, a leading conservative voice on the court for decades. Gorsuch joined an opinion in 2013 saying that owners of private companies could object on religious grounds to a provision of the Obamacare health insurance law requiring employers to provide coverage for birth control for women. Gorsuch has strong academic qualifications, with an Ivy League education: attending Columbia University and, like several of the other justices on the court, Harvard Law School. He also completed a doctorate in legal philosophy at Oxford University, spent several years in private practice and worked in George W. Bush's Justice Department. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 19
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

White House senior advisor Steve Bannon - the populist firebrand fast emerging as the president's right-hand man - has taken a hard line in the first days of the Trump presidency. When Homeland Security senior officials interpreted the travel ban executive order to mean that green card holders would not face additional screening, they were quickly overruled by Bannon and senior policy advisor Stephen Miller. Bannon has also...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
White House senior advisor Steve Bannon - the populist firebrand fast emerging as the president's right-hand man - has taken a hard line in the first days of the Trump presidency. When Homeland Security senior officials interpreted the travel ban executive order to mean that green card holders would not face additional screening, they were quickly overruled by Bannon and senior policy advisor Stephen Miller. Bannon has also asserted authority over almost all written statements from the White House and the National Security Council and has sent back documents for rewrites as he sees fit, one NSC official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Trump gave him an unprecedented seat in the NSC's top-level meetings and potentially narrowed the role played by the director of national intelligence (DNI) and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Critics, including four senior U.S. intelligence officers, called the decision to formalize Bannon's role at the NSC meetings a mistake, saying it risks politicizing decisions on national security. Critics have accused Bannon of harboring anti-Semitic and white nationalist sentiments. Under Bannon's leadership, his Breitbart website presented a number of conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton, as well as Republicans deemed to be lacking in conservative bona fides. Bannon has ascribed his interest in populism and American nationalism to a desire to curb what he views as the corrosive effects of globalization. He has rejected what he called the "ethno-nationalist" tendencies of some in the movement. He has been an almost constant presence by Trump's side in the first 10 days of the administration - in the White House for a meeting with American manufacturers, at CIA headquarters the day after Trump was sworn in, and in the Oval Office during British Prime Minister Theresa May's visit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 19
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017

Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump and son-in-law to Donald Trump, is a senior White House advisor. Trump said that he would appoint Kushner to broker a Middle East peace deal. Questions about Kushner's role emerged as voters and lawmakers questioned potential conflicts of interest for Trump, given his wide-ranging business interests, history of employing family members, and the influence of his daughter Ivanka Trump, who is...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump and son-in-law to Donald Trump, is a senior White House advisor. Trump said that he would appoint Kushner to broker a Middle East peace deal. Questions about Kushner's role emerged as voters and lawmakers questioned potential conflicts of interest for Trump, given his wide-ranging business interests, history of employing family members, and the influence of his daughter Ivanka Trump, who is married to Kushner. But on January 20, the Department of Justice said Trump could hire Kushner without breaking federal anti-nepotism laws. Kushner has said he would step down as CEO of Kushner Companies, a family owned real estate company, and begin to divest himself of substantial assets. The 35-year-old emerged as an important voice early in Trump's campaign and was involved in almost every aspect of it, from key personnel decisions to strategy and fundraising. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 19
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017

Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway now holds the role of White House senior advisor. Conway used the term "alternative facts" on NBC's "Meet the Press" on January 22 during a discussion about the size of the crowd at Trump's inauguration. Some commentators denounced her expression as "Orwellian." She was responding to accusations that the Trump administration was fixated on the size of his inauguration crowds, saying: "We...more

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway now holds the role of White House senior advisor. Conway used the term "alternative facts" on NBC's "Meet the Press" on January 22 during a discussion about the size of the crowd at Trump's inauguration. Some commentators denounced her expression as "Orwellian." She was responding to accusations that the Trump administration was fixated on the size of his inauguration crowds, saying: "We feel compelled to go out and clear the air and put alternative facts out there." Conway focused on a press pool report that said the bust of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. had been removed from the Oval Office after Trump took office. The report was quickly corrected, but Trump called out the reporter by name during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency on January 21. Press secretary Sean Spicer also berated the reporter later in the day. Conway addressed the anti-abortion "March for Life" in Washington on January 27. "We hear you. We see you. We respect you," she said. "And we look forward to working with you." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 19
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017

Retired four-star Marine Corps General James "Mad Dog" Mattis was sworn in as Secretary of Defense hours after Trump was sworn in on January 20. Trump said that he would defer to Mattis regarding the use of waterboarding as an intelligence-gathering tool, even though Trump said he still believes the practice works. Trump said Mattis does not "necessarily believe" in waterboarding and other enhanced interrogation techniques, which...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Retired four-star Marine Corps General James "Mad Dog" Mattis was sworn in as Secretary of Defense hours after Trump was sworn in on January 20. Trump said that he would defer to Mattis regarding the use of waterboarding as an intelligence-gathering tool, even though Trump said he still believes the practice works. Trump said Mattis does not "necessarily believe" in waterboarding and other enhanced interrogation techniques, which many lawmakers and other rights groups denounce as torture. "I don't necessarily agree, but I would tell you that he will override because I'm giving him that power," Trump said of Mattis on January 27. "I happen to feel that it does work. I've been open about that for a long period of time. But I am going with our leaders," Trump said. His confirmation required waiving a law on civilian control of the U.S. military to allow him to lead the Pentagon only 3-1/2 years after retiring from the Marines, instead of the seven required by the statute, drawing concern from Democrats. The law had only been waived once before, in 1950, to allow George Marshall, the post-war Secretary of State, to serve as Secretary of Defense. From 2010 to 2013, Mattis headed the U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees operations stretching from the Horn of Africa through the Middle East and into Central Asia including Afghanistan and Pakistan. During that time, he was at odds with the Obama administration on the need to prepare for potential threats from Iran and about resources for Afghanistan. Mattis, 66, served as an American commander in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and was known to be popular among the troops. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 19
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

White House press secretary Sean Spicer promised reporters on January 23 that he would never lie after a weekend briefing in which he made statements about the crowd size for Trump's inauguration that were debunked. In comments to reporters on January 21 that became known as the "alternative facts" briefing, Spicer declared that Trump's crowd was "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration - period." Photographs showed...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
White House press secretary Sean Spicer promised reporters on January 23 that he would never lie after a weekend briefing in which he made statements about the crowd size for Trump's inauguration that were debunked. In comments to reporters on January 21 that became known as the "alternative facts" briefing, Spicer declared that Trump's crowd was "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration - period." Photographs showed the crowds at Trump's swearing-in were smaller than Barack Obama's first presidential inauguration in 2009. At his first formal White House briefing two days later, Spicer was asked by a reporter if he intended to always tell the truth from the lectern. "Our intention is never to lie to you," he replied. Spicer defended his right to give the administration's point of view. He said he had been including television and online viewers in his remarks about the size of the inauguration crowd. He told reporters that Trump and his advisers had been frustrated by "demoralizing" coverage that he called a "constant attempt to undermine his credibility." "I want to have a healthy relationship with the press," Spicer said. Spicer also said he would start taking questions from four "Skype seats" to allow news organizations outside of Washington to participate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 19
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Retired General John Kelly has been confirmed as Secretary of Homeland Security, a sprawling department responsible for everything from domestic antiterrorism to border security and disaster prevention. Trump's executive order to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations was developed hastily and was not extensively reviewed by the agencies which are now grappling with implementing it. Confusion mounted...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Retired General John Kelly has been confirmed as Secretary of Homeland Security, a sprawling department responsible for everything from domestic antiterrorism to border security and disaster prevention. Trump's executive order to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations was developed hastily and was not extensively reviewed by the agencies which are now grappling with implementing it. Confusion mounted as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, rushed to brief airlines, customs agents and others involved in air travel about how to implement Trump's executive order, which was not explicit about how to handle green card holders and other previously admissible populations. Kelly said in a statement that people from the seven countries who hold green cards would not be blocked from returning to the United States, as some had been after the directive. A Department of Homeland Security official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers had no advance notice of the order or how they should respond to it. Kelly said he did know the executive order was coming and "had people involved in the general drafting of it." Several lawsuits have been filed blocking portions of the order, which drew harsh criticism from Democrats, human rights organizations and some Western U.S. allies. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 19
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

Nikki Haley was confirmed as ambassador to the United Nations, sending a rising Republican star to represent President Donald Trump at an institution he has criticized. Haley sent another shiver through America's allies on January 27, warning them that if they do not have Washington's back, she is "taking names" and will respond. During her confirmation hearing, the 45-year-old promised to press for U.N. reforms but also fight...more

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Nikki Haley was confirmed as ambassador to the United Nations, sending a rising Republican star to represent President Donald Trump at an institution he has criticized. Haley sent another shiver through America's allies on January 27, warning them that if they do not have Washington's back, she is "taking names" and will respond. During her confirmation hearing, the 45-year-old promised to press for U.N. reforms but also fight for human rights and support international institutions, often breaking from Trump's positions. Haley called for a close look at U.S. spending on the United Nations and blasted what she called its bias against Israel. Washington provides 22 percent of the U.N. budget. The United States and its frequent rivals Russia and China all hold permanent seats on the U.N. Security Council, along with U.S. allies Britain and France. Haley won plaudits at her hearing for promising to stand up to Russia and agreeing that its actions, including bombing hospitals in Syria, should be considered war crimes. The daughter of immigrants from India, Haley attracted national attention in 2015 when as South Carolina governor she secured the removal of the Confederate battle flag from South Carolina's capitol grounds after a white supremacist killed nine black churchgoers in Charleston. She did not endorse Trump during last year's presidential primaries and has warned that some of his most inflammatory statements promoted hate. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
12 / 19
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017

Mike Pompeo was confirmed as director of the Central Intelligence Agency. The CIA post is one of the most highly charged in Washington, amid controversy surrounding Russian attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in Trump's favor. Trump belittled the agency as he questioned its conclusion that Russia was involved in cyber hacking that interfered with the election. Trump is also considering bringing back a CIA...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Mike Pompeo was confirmed as director of the Central Intelligence Agency. The CIA post is one of the most highly charged in Washington, amid controversy surrounding Russian attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in Trump's favor. Trump belittled the agency as he questioned its conclusion that Russia was involved in cyber hacking that interfered with the election. Trump is also considering bringing back a CIA program for holding terrorism suspects in secret overseas "black site" prisons where interrogation techniques often condemned as torture were used. Trump will amend his recent National Security Council reorganization to add the CIA to the group, the White House says, following criticism of the restructuring, which included the addition of political adviser Steve Bannon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 19
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Washington, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Elaine Chao has been confirmed as secretary of the Transportation Department, the agency that oversees aviation, vehicle, train and pipeline safety. Chao will face key decisions on how to regulate the growing use of drones and automakers' plans to offer self-driving cars. She will be a key player in the Trump administration's plans to win approval for a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal over 10 years. The department has a $75...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Elaine Chao has been confirmed as secretary of the Transportation Department, the agency that oversees aviation, vehicle, train and pipeline safety. Chao will face key decisions on how to regulate the growing use of drones and automakers' plans to offer self-driving cars. She will be a key player in the Trump administration's plans to win approval for a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal over 10 years. The department has a $75 billion annual budget and around 60,000 employees and includes the Federal Aviation Administration, which handles air traffic control. Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bush for eight years and the first Asian-American woman to hold a Cabinet position. She also served as a deputy labor secretary under President George H.W. Bush. Chao is a director at Ingersoll Rand, News Corp and Vulcan Materials Company. She is married to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 19
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

National security advisor Michael Flynn is a retired Army general and former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency who advised Trump during the campaign on national security issues. Reuters reported in January, citing three sources familiar with the matter, that Flynn had held five phone calls with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak on December 29, the day Obama retaliated for Moscow's interference in the U.S. presidential...more

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
National security advisor Michael Flynn is a retired Army general and former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency who advised Trump during the campaign on national security issues. Reuters reported in January, citing three sources familiar with the matter, that Flynn had held five phone calls with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak on December 29, the day Obama retaliated for Moscow's interference in the U.S. presidential election. The White House said Flynn held just two phone calls with Kislyak. The calls raised fresh questions among some U.S. officials about contacts between Trump's advisers and Russian officials at a time when U.S. intelligence agencies contend that Moscow waged a multifaceted campaign of hacking and other actions to boost Trump's election chances against Hillary Clinton. A dozen serving officials at four intelligence agencies said they are troubled by Flynn's perceived bent for conspiracy theories and hostility toward some of his former colleagues. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 19
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was formerly Republican National Committee chairman. The longtime Wisconsin political operative was credited with marshaling party resources for Trump's White House bid. Priebus' moderate advice was being drowned out by the opinions of Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, said a senior DHS official and two people in Washington who work closely with the White House on immigration and a range of...more

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was formerly Republican National Committee chairman. The longtime Wisconsin political operative was credited with marshaling party resources for Trump's White House bid. Priebus' moderate advice was being drowned out by the opinions of Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, said a senior DHS official and two people in Washington who work closely with the White House on immigration and a range of other issues. One of those people and the DHS official said Priebus felt he had placed enough of his fellow moderate Republicans in key positions at the White House as a counterbalance to Bannon and Miller, but he has been frustrated at their outsized influence so far, especially on issues of immigration and national security. A day after the inauguration, Priebus intensified the Trump administration's criticism of the news media, accusing it of trying to delegitimize Trump's presidency and vowing to fight such coverage "tooth and nail." "The media from Day One has been talking about delegitimizing the election," Priebus said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday." He accused the media of attacks on the new president, saying "we're not going to sit around and take it." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 19
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

Senior advisor Stephen Miller is a close ally of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. A senior national security official described the pair as a "tag team" pushing Trump's key policies. Miller is said to have mastered the thinking of his former boss and anti-immigration advocate Jeff Sessions, Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney General, as well as Bannon. Miller is known to be a staunch advocate for restricting immigration,...more

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Senior advisor Stephen Miller is a close ally of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. A senior national security official described the pair as a "tag team" pushing Trump's key policies. Miller is said to have mastered the thinking of his former boss and anti-immigration advocate Jeff Sessions, Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney General, as well as Bannon. Miller is known to be a staunch advocate for restricting immigration, even by workers who enter legally on visas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 19
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016

Hope Hicks, Trump's sole spokeswoman when he began what was considered a longshot candidacy in June 2015, is now White House director of strategic communications. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Hope Hicks, Trump's sole spokeswoman when he began what was considered a longshot candidacy in June 2015, is now White House director of strategic communications. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 19
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BANGOR, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Dan Scavino, campaign director of social media and senior advisor, is the White House director of social media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Dan Scavino, campaign director of social media and senior advisor, is the White House director of social media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 19

Trump's political picks

Trump's political picks Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Friday, February 10, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Friday, February 10, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Friday, February 10, 2017

Eagle vs drone

All Collections

Eagle vs drone

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »