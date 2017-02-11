Trump's political picks

Retired four-star Marine Corps General James "Mad Dog" Mattis was sworn in as Secretary of Defense hours after Trump was sworn in on January 20. Trump said that he would defer to Mattis regarding the use of waterboarding as an intelligence-gathering tool, even though Trump said he still believes the practice works. Trump said Mattis does not "necessarily believe" in waterboarding and other enhanced interrogation techniques, which many lawmakers and other rights groups denounce as torture. "I don't necessarily agree, but I would tell you that he will override because I'm giving him that power," Trump said of Mattis on January 27. "I happen to feel that it does work. I've been open about that for a long period of time. But I am going with our leaders," Trump said. His confirmation required waiving a law on civilian control of the U.S. military to allow him to lead the Pentagon only 3-1/2 years after retiring from the Marines, instead of the seven required by the statute, drawing concern from Democrats. The law had only been waived once before, in 1950, to allow George Marshall, the post-war Secretary of State, to serve as Secretary of Defense. From 2010 to 2013, Mattis headed the U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees operations stretching from the Horn of Africa through the Middle East and into Central Asia including Afghanistan and Pakistan. During that time, he was at odds with the Obama administration on the need to prepare for potential threats from Iran and about resources for Afghanistan. Mattis, 66, served as an American commander in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and was known to be popular among the troops. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

