Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 9, 2016 | 10:45pm EST

Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour

Donald Trump throws a cap to the audience as he speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump throws a cap to the audience as he speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Donald Trump throws a cap to the audience as he speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 15
Supporters of Donald Trump lay on the floor as Trump speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump lay on the floor as Trump speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump lay on the floor as Trump speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 15
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 15
Donald Trump speaks at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Donald Trump speaks at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 15
Donald Trump disembarks from his plane and to a waiting motorcade in the snow after landing in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump disembarks from his plane and to a waiting motorcade in the snow after landing in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Donald Trump disembarks from his plane and to a waiting motorcade in the snow after landing in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 15
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 15
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 15
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 15
A supporter of Donald Trump looks on as Trump speaks during a tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump looks on as Trump speaks during a tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump looks on as Trump speaks during a tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 15
Donald Trump and Mike Pence hold a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

Donald Trump and Mike Pence hold a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Donald Trump and Mike Pence hold a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
10 / 15
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 15
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump attend a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 15
Donald Trump speaks at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Donald Trump speaks at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 15
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
14 / 15
Donald Trump appears at a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump appears at a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Donald Trump appears at a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Chicago's activist priest

Chicago's activist priest

Next Slideshows

Chicago's activist priest

Chicago's activist priest

A longtime activist Chicago priest who has marched in protests, attended vigils and delivered sermons decrying violence in the city's most deadly year in nearly...

Dec 09 2016
Quake strikes Indonesia

Quake strikes Indonesia

Dozens are dead and hundreds injured after a strong earthquake hit Aceh province.

Dec 09 2016
Trump's inner circle

Trump's inner circle

Donald Trump lays the groundwork to take office, gathering loyal advisers and family to plot his transition strategy and take on senior roles in his...

Dec 09 2016
Aleppo then and now

Aleppo then and now

Scenes from Aleppo before and during the war that has decimated Syria's largest city.

Dec 09 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast