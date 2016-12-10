Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour
Donald Trump throws a cap to the audience as he speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump lay on the floor as Trump speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donald Trump speaks at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donald Trump disembarks from his plane and to a waiting motorcade in the snow after landing in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Donald Trump looks on as Trump speaks during a tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump and Mike Pence hold a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump speaks at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
Donald Trump appears at a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati. REUTERS/Mike Segar
