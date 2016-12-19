Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour
President-elect Donald Trump greets a group of gathered Azalea Trail Maids as he arrives for stop on his USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young girl gestures as President-elect Donald Trump speaks about the media during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives to introduce President-elect Donald Trump during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the audience pray while waiting to listen to President-elect Donald Trump speak during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A plane carrying President-elect Donald Trump is sprayed with water as it arrives for a stop on his USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump greets campaign manager and senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway, and Campaign Communications Director Hope Hicks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Florida businessman David Siegel and his wife Jackie Siegel listen to President-elect Donald Trump speak during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People watch as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the audience wait to listen to President-elect Donald Trump speak during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump throws a cap to the audience as he speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump lay on the floor as Trump speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donald Trump speaks at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump and Mike Pence hold a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
Donald Trump appears at a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati. REUTERS/Mike Segar
